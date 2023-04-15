The best Batman video games [2023]

- Advertisement -

The bat man is one of the most beloved comic book and movie heroes in the DC universe. The adventures of Batman and Robin, the fights against Joker or the incredible battles against Bane, The Penguin and Black Mask marked more than one generation. Today it is possible to enjoy some of these clashes and adventures in addictive and action-packed video games on mobile phones.

There are many popular games starring action heroes like Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man.

In this list you will find the best Batman games available. Some are among the best mobile adventure games, ranging from platforming and action to police investigation. Games in which you can take on the role of the hero of Gotham City while facing obstacles, enemies and puzzles set up by the most emblematic villains of comics and cartoons.

Best batman games

– Batman Caped Crusader Chase: a speed title in which the player has to catch the thieves and dodge obstacles. You control Batman by jumping and changing lanes while chasing down different villains. With the space bar you can launch the Batarang and finally catch each criminal.



– Batman Return of the Joker NES: Free emulation of one of the first Batman games to become famous. The title for Nintendo’s 8-bit console today is one of the great classics, inspired by the movie and the comic that pits Batman against his archenemy, Joker.

– The Joker’s Escape: Control the Joker as he tries to escape from the Batman. A platform and jumping adventure where the player has to be precise to use different items to escape before Batman reaches him.

– Batman – The Enemy Within: The Riddler returns to terrorize Gotham City, and both Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne will have to act to stop him. An investigative adventure, puzzles and a lot of suspense inspired by the best moments of the comic.

–Batman vs. Superman: The confrontation in cinemas and comics between the two most important DC superheroes is also present in video games. In this case, an infinite race title where you can control either of the two and avoid all kinds of dangers until you reach the final confrontation.



– Batman: Arkham City Lockdown: criminals escape from prison and Arkham Asylum and Batman has to defeat them in the streets to prevent death and chaos from spreading. You will face Two-Face, Joker, Riddler and many more, controlling Batman and his different inventions and special suits depending on the occasion.