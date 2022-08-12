- Advertisement -

There are many applications that help us with all kinds of tasks and even serve to take care of ourselves. Such is the case of applications to control blood pressure or apps specially designed for new mothers. Also noteworthy in this area are the and appswhich focus on giving us an overview of what we can expect in the coming days according to the disposition of the stars.

If you want to know how the planets and stars influence your personality and destiny, these applications are indicated.

A good fortune telling app will offer interesting information about your finances and relationships based on your date of birth and location. Here we will say which are the best astrology and horoscope apps for Android and iOS. They stand out for providing quality content.

– Astrology Zone: its main objective is to offer readings that are detailed and easy to understand. It is very complete, since the horoscope information is divided by days, weeks and months. Another important addition is that it has compatibility tables so that you know which are the signs that favor you in your personal growth.

– Nebula: It stands out for having a nice design and the platform is intuitive. The analysis of the horoscope is complete, to such an extent that it is able to carry out a study of the entire year. It also has natal chart exploration and lots of interesting information about zodiac signs.

– Cost: This is a minimalist app that focuses on the most valuable. To start, it will ask you for your date of birth and time, this will be used to create a star map. The information you enter is intended to build a star map that is capable of performing personalized astrological readings.

– Sanctuary Astrology: it is basic, but useful, its strength is that it exposes free daily and monthly horoscopes, so the information is constantly updated. Something new is that the application tries to make the readings interactive and fun, for this it uses GIFs, emojis, jokes, etc.

– The Pattern: another app that relies on your information to give a detailed picture of who you are. You will need to add your gender, name, date and place of birth so that you know what your main personality traits are. It has the ability to break down emotional cycles to say when you will reach the full development of each of your existential stages.

– TimePassages: It goes a little beyond the simple horoscope because it provides information on natal charts and planetary signs, as well as updates on the transit of the most influential planets and stars for the human being. It offers valuable content on planetary configurations and their cosmic movement.