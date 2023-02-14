The best apps to use Mastodon on Android

- Advertisement -

After the arrival of Elon Musk at the address of Twitter, there was a significant exodus of up to two million users to Mastodon in a few weeks. Mastodon is an open source platform that combines social network components but with a decentralized operation that is more similar to email.

These characteristics cause that, for some users, the handling of this alternative to Twitter is somewhat more complicated as it does not resemble other social networks in terms of interface learning curve and interactions, but fortunately different applications have emerged that seek to facilitate the task. users of the Android ecosystem with a more comfortable transition.

Below are eight of the most recommended:

-Mastodon: This is the official application of the Mastodon platform. It boasts a strictly chronological organization of the Timeline so that there is no type of algorithm that favors some publications over others, so that publications from accounts that are not being followed will not appear either. It has a dark mode and a function to generate surveys.

-AndStatus: Developed on open source, it works with different social networks and not only with Mastodon, so it can also be used by users of other platforms such as GNU social, or Pump.io, as well as Twitter or Mastodon itself. Users can switch between the different accounts of these social networks, being able to organize the different publications coming from them in a single timeline. Allows you to compose draft posts to share later when the device is connected to the Internet. It is free and does not include advertising instructions.

-Fedilab: In addition to Mastodon, it also allows you to operate with Friendica, Pixelfed or Pleroma. It comes with multi-account support, Message publication programming, translation tool, and separate Timeline for content depending on whether it is text or video. Unlike other Mastodon clients, Fedilab is not free and requires a subscription of $2.49 per month.

-Megalodon: It has the possibility of showing segregated timelines, customized by the user, and a specific viewer for image descriptions. Among other features, it allows you to customize the timeline so that it only shows posts referring to a specific hashtag. Post scheduling also includes quick delete and re-edit for repeat posts.

-Subway Tooter: It offers support for different simultaneous accounts, being able to display them in multiple columns that the user can customize to show specific hashtags, mentions, notifications or responses to requests.

-Tooot: Its user interface can be almost completely customized, ranging from screen size to font size. It has a dark mode, support for Push notifications, multiple account management and use with different platforms.

-Tusky: Equipped with a friendly and easy-to-use user interface, it has support for photos, video, and emojis. It allows monitoring by specific hashtags, dark mode and has the possibility of organizing the contents in different columns for notifications and drafts.

-Twidere: It allows you to manage both Mastodon and Twitter accounts and has a most peculiar feature: it recovers Twitter’s original 140-character limitation for posts. It offers different customization options through filters and can also be used in split screen mode with Android tablets. It supports multiple accounts and allows you to compose drafts even when the device is not connected to the Internet. The app is free but some features require a purchase.