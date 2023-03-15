5G News
The best apps to track packages

By Brian Adam
Use apps to track packages It can become one of the best tips for shopping online intelligently. Luckily, the catalog of this type of application is extensive. However, only the truly useful ones can give you the peace of mind that your product will be kept safe.

Good package tracking apps are the perfected version of traditional logistics services.

With the following selection of the best apps to track packages, you will be able to coordinate every detail about the shipping process of your purchase. You can even enjoy much shorter delivery times and real-time tracking.

-17TRACK Package Tracker: It stands out for offering the possibility of ordering tracking numbers by date order, among other options. It also has a very intuitive interface and has a large number of companies to choose who to entrust the delivery of your packages.

Apps to track packages from your mobile

– TrackChecker Mobile: Their efforts are focused on offering various customization options. Especially in terms of notifications, status of the package shipment and creation of codes to scan and track the shipment of your products.

Apps to track packages in 2023

–PostTrack: This application constantly updates the status of your shipment, providing information in real time. In addition, its design is quite intuitive and keeps you informed about pending deliveries.

Apps to easily track packages

– OneTracker – Package Tracker: Offers the possibility to scan QR codes so that the information about the package is automatically uploaded to the application. It also informs about the content of the package, the origin, its status and its location.

Applications to track shipments

–Deliveries Tracker Package: It has special tracking for shipments of products purchased on e-Bay and Amazon. Its widget shows you relevant information about your orders on the home screen of your mobile.

Follow-up programs

–AfterShip Package Tracker: includes a list of more than 600 logistics companies with international shipping services. You have the option to customize notifications and detect package shipping confirmation emails.

Programs to track purchases

