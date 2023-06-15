The best apps to test makeup

- Advertisement -

look the best makeup looks may not be such a simple task. Trends are constantly changing and it is virtually impossible to try every style, trend and product available on the market.

We present the best makeup simulators so you don’t have to go to the beauty salon so often.

To solve this typical inconvenience of makeup looks, there are augmented reality tools to try on makeup and options like Pinterest, which provide a makeup trial of many products before buying them. Google also has a tool that allows you to try lipsticks or eye shadows.

In addition to these options, in this list you will be able to find other alternatives in the form of an app with which you will obtain professional results without having to remove your makeup over and over again.

Apps to try makeup looks

– MakeupPlus: It has simple options to carry out all kinds of touch-ups to your face. You can try foundations, lipsticks, concealers, etc. The tool allows you to choose the right shade and even match everything to the ideal hair color.

– Facetune: includes functions very similar to those of Photoshop. Although it’s not really a makeup app, with Facetune you can apply all the touches you want to your face to find out what type of makeup suits you best, and even discover how to hide wrinkles and dark circles.

– L’Oreal Makeup Genius: Through this app you can learn makeup techniques and styles created by the renowned beauty company. You can also upload photos of the makeup you try on and share them on the platform.

–Beautylish: You will learn makeup techniques and the latest trends in hairstyles and makeup. You can also buy products and interact in the beauty forum.

– YouCam Perfect – Selfie Cam: take the perfect selfie and discover your ideal look using five different makeup tools, preset styles, collage, Quicksnap, among others.

– Perfect365: With this app you won’t need to go to the stylist, you can try on all the makeup looks you want before applying them to your face. The tool is available in Spanish.

–YouCam Makeup: the experience of this app is similar to having a portable beauty salon. You only need a photo and that’s it, you can now try all the styles to always be in fashion.

– Virtual makeup Mary Kay: Mary Kay’s own app in which you can make up a face similar to yours. Choose the perfect combination between makeup, hair color and hairstyle. Note that it is a very realistic application because then you can buy all the products you decide to try.

–BeautyPlus: excellent photo editing tool that is preferred by many beauty professionals. With this application you can try adding more light to your eyelids, smoothing the complexion, modifying the skin tone and much more.

–Snapseed: It is also ideal for makeup specialists. Snapseed allows you to make much better quality edits than any other photo editing app. With it you can add virtual makeup to your images to see how you feel.