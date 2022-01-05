The best apps to talk to the Magi

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Tonight is the most magical night of the year. Both adults and children have been waiting for a year for the arrival of the Three Wise Men from the East, who will spend the night from January 5 to January 6, distributing gifts to all children -and not so children- as long as they have behaved well in the last 12 months.

If you want to talk to the Three Wise Men, pay attention to these possibilities in the form of an app

The illusion reigns today and there are many who will attend – taking precautions and respecting health protection measures – to some of the many parades and parades of Kings that will be held this year in practically all the towns.

However, some will prefer to watch the parades on television or, better yet, try to speak live with the Three Wise Men to send them their requests, despite having already been able to write a letter to their Majesties with these apps that we recommended.

If you also want to speak with their Majesties the Magi of the East, or you want to surprise the little ones in the house with a video call from their favorite wizard king, here we are going to tell you about some of the best applications you can find to make video calls with Their Majesties on a day as special as today.

-Reyes Magos – Family Video Calls (iOS): This is a free app that you can download from the Apple Store application store. With it, you can talk in real time with one of the Magi, whichever you decide.

Her Majesty will appear on screen and thanks to TrueDepth technology, Her Majesty’s facial expressions will be imitated. The voice will be that of a distorted adult. It is worth a try.

-Reyes Magos TV: It is a web page that works in desktop browsers (Chrome, Safari, Opera or Firefox) and also has apps for Android and iOS. Simply press the “I want to speak to my Wise King” button and select your favorite King to speak directly to him. As simple as that.

-Video call with the Three Wise Men (iOS and Android): With this app the video call can even be recorded. This way, children can relive their conversation with their favorite Wizard King over and over again. It is available for free on both iOS mobiles and Android phones, downloading it from the corresponding app store.

-Video Calls of the Three Wise Men – Christmas Messages (Android): In this case, the application is only available for Android phones, but the operation is very similar to the previous one. It also allows you to record the video call to keep the memory forever.

-Reyes Magos Iberia: This year Iberia has also launched a feature that allows you to see the Three Wise Men Live and even receive a video call -fictitious- from its website. You just have to put the child’s name, select a series of data that will be reproduced in the video and press play.

.