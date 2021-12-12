The best apps to talk to Santa Claus

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Today, thanks to technology and our mobile phones, everyone has the opportunity to see and chat with Santa Claus. Although at this point in the year he will be very busy preparing everything necessary to go out to distribute gifts, he will always take a moment to chat with us or take a photo.

Applications to surprise the little ones with personalized and configurable calls, chats and video calls with Santa Claus.

For all those who this Christmas want to surprise the little ones at home with a call from Santa Claus, below, we share some apps with which they can talk to him:

– «PNP – Portable North Pole» (Android and iOS): An app with several options for video calls and personalized calls with Santa Claus. In it, she will say the child’s name, show a photo, mention her hobbies and much more. It also has a recording option, to be able to capture the reaction of the little ones when talking to Santa Claus and have a lasting memory.

– «Video call to Santa» (iOS and Android): A very simple to use app that offers a wide variety of options so that children can call Santa or receive calls from him. You can personalize the call with the child’s name (it has a library of 3,000 names), as well as some questions such as “Have you been good this year?” or “What do you want for Christmas?” It also has options to record the call and have a memory.

– «Xmas Time- Call Santa Claus» (iOS): This app allows you to make video calls in real time in which children interact with Santa Claus. It uses a voice distorter that allows parents to talk to their little ones by posing as Santa Claus. In addition, while you talk with the little ones you can see their reaction, since the camera is activated. The app is free, although it has a price rate per minute that ranges from 2.29 euros for 15 minutes, up to 7.99 for an unlimited rate.

– «Talking Santa Claus» (iOS): A fun personalized calling application that allows us to choose a time when we want Santa Claus to call us and choose from one of the 10 prerecorded phone calls. Calls can be customized to be more dynamic.

– “Santa’s video call and ringtones” (iOS): Like the previous apps, it allows us to make or receive calls or video calls from Santa Claus, as well as chat in real time. However, this time we can also download ringtones related to Christmas.

