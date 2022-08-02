The best apps to take care of health and physique

- Advertisement -

There are many apps, both for iOS and Android, that allow you to take care of your and help you feel better. We recently looked at the best apps that serve as a guide when you’re going to lift weights in the gym. Today, to continue helping you enhance your well-being, we will review the best android apps to take care of your health and physical.

The Play Store offers a large number of applications that are intended to improve your health.

The apps that we will give below will help you change your exercise routine and much more. There are highly recognized and well rated apps with over a million downloads. Reaching your goals will be an easier task thanks to these apps.

–Google Fit: suffice it to mention that it has over 100 million downloads. It serves to store all the data related to your body in one place. Provides the ability to set activity goals, number of steps during the day and can interact with other systems such as Apple Health.

– Seven: 7 Minute Workout: From the beginning it will make it easier for you to propose goals to generate a training plan. You can also choose the training you want from the app panel, it is based on a fast-paced program so you can exercise in a short period of time. It is intended for users who have a very busy life.

– I meditate: Meditation & Sleep: On the welcome screen you will find a daily meditation exercise, a timer to meditate alone and a section specifically designed to help you fall asleep better. It is very useful to achieve states of relaxation aimed at getting rid of stress and bad mood.

– Strava: Run, Ride, Hike: As its name implies, it provides support for running, walking and cycling. It incorporates many functions such as walk log, suggested routes, exercises to do at home, bike routes based on your location, among others.

– Step Tracker – Pedometer: It is used to analyze each of the data of the walks you make in your day to day. In addition to the basic count, you will get information about your habits, the distance you travel and the number of blocks you have walked.