HomeTech NewsAppsThe best apps to take care of health and physique

The best apps to take care of health and physique

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
mejores aplicaciones android.jpeg
mejores aplicaciones android.jpeg
- Advertisement -

There are many apps, both for iOS and Android, that allow you to take care of your health and help you feel better. We recently looked at the best apps that serve as a guide when you’re going to lift weights in the gym. Today, to continue helping you enhance your well-being, we will review the best android apps to take care of your health and physical.

The Play Store offers a large number of applications that are intended to improve your health.

The apps that we will give below will help you change your exercise routine and much more. There are highly recognized and well rated apps with over a million downloads. Reaching your goals will be an easier task thanks to these apps.

–Google Fit: suffice it to mention that it has over 100 million downloads. It serves to store all the data related to your body in one place. Provides the ability to set activity goals, number of steps during the day and can interact with other systems such as Apple Health.

PGA TOUR 2K21, Analysis. Putt to the hole

Best Android apps for wellness

– Seven: 7 Minute Workout: From the beginning it will make it easier for you to propose goals to generate a training plan. You can also choose the training you want from the app panel, it is based on a fast-paced program so you can exercise in a short period of time. It is intended for users who have a very busy life.

Best Android apps for the body

– I meditate: Meditation & Sleep: On the welcome screen you will find a daily meditation exercise, a timer to meditate alone and a section specifically designed to help you fall asleep better. It is very useful to achieve states of relaxation aimed at getting rid of stress and bad mood.

Best android apps for exercise

[mb_related_posts2]

– Strava: Run, Ride, Hike: As its name implies, it provides support for running, walking and cycling. It incorporates many functions such as walk log, suggested routes, exercises to do at home, bike routes based on your location, among others.

health apps

– Step Tracker – Pedometer: It is used to analyze each of the data of the walks you make in your day to day. In addition to the basic count, you will get information about your habits, the distance you travel and the number of blocks you have walked.

training apps

Google launches ‘Connected Health’ to sync your fitness data with Google Fit, Fitbit, Samsung Health and more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Superman by trade, gamer in his spare time: the other side of Henry Cavill, passionate about technology

We know Henry Cavill for his role in 'Super Man' and for...
Reviews

Insta360 Link: the most complete webcam on the market comes with 4K, artificial intelligence and a price at its level

The world of webcams was stagnant, but several new brands are ready...
Apps

How to save a TikTok video to Drafts

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

‘Andor’, the prequel to ‘Rogue One’ and upcoming Disney+ series

Disney has released the official trailer for Andor, the new series based on the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.