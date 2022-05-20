The best apps to send SMS on Android mobiles

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

On Android, you can download all kinds of apps to do all kinds of tasks: from apps to compress videos, a good catalog of apps to exercise, and even the variety is so immense that there are spy apps.

It is very easy to change the Android text messaging app to get more and better features.

That is why, although free instant messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users worldwide, have become widespread, there are also apps that allow you to send SMS on Android mobile phones.

In case you don’t like the application to send SMS that you have on your phone, don’t worry, since you have all kinds of messaging apps. Many of them include really useful and interesting functions, so we will tell you which ones fulfill what they promise.

– Mood SMS: the app’s customization options can satisfy any taste. The menu is colorful and allows you to modify every detail, in addition, the platform’s own keyboard is loaded with animated emojis in the style of iOS. It has tons of themes to choose from and supports online GIFs and YouTube videos.

– Chomp SMS: is one of the best SMS apps of the moment because it has multiple themes, emojis, individual conversation editing, scheduled messages, a blacklist and more. A great point in favor is that it has no limit for scheduled messages, something that will be useful for those people who send a lot of messages.

– SMS text: It offers many customization options, to the point that it allows you to edit the style of the emojis. You can change the layout of individual conversations or apply editing to multiple groups. Something useful is that it allows you to make calls from the same message screen, something basic that never hurts.

– QKSMS: is an open source application to be more transparent with its user community. It is a minimalist app, but it provides everything a person needs. Each of the enabled options are available in the menu, you can modify the theme, colors, chat style, etc.

– Press SMS: Its two strengths are customization and how intuitive it is, which is why it is one of the best SMS apps that can be downloaded on Android. It allows you to set floating bubbles for messages, set colors for chats, schedule text messages, archive conversations, among others. One super-useful feature is that Pulse is available on Chrome, Firefox, and Android TV, making it possible to send messages from your computer and TV.

– Messages: It should be clarified that Messages is the default app for many Android phones, but there are smartphones that don’t have it, as is the case with Samsung phones. It’s Google’s official messaging app, and even though it’s not the most customizable, it’s extremely simple, stable, and efficient.

