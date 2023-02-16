The best apps to scan documents with your mobile [2023]

- Advertisement -

The apps to scan documents They are one of the most useful applications that you can install on your mobile. They will get you out of a lot of trouble, just taking a photo of any document will be enough to make it look as if it had been scanned by a professional scanner. Images will look sharp and clear, and best of all, the apps are also capable of scanning PDFs for easy working with them.

If you have several documents that you need to scan, you will solve all your problems with one simple application.

Below, you will find which are the best apps today to scan documents. Not only will they do their job perfectly, but they also have several editing tools and other functions that increase the range of possibilities of these platforms, you will do what you have in mind and more.

– Adobe Scan: A very new app that meets what you need. It will scan documents and receipts without any problem, to improve the results, it offers presets that optimize the color of the image so that the content is legible. From the same application you can send files and save them in the cloud to have a backup.

- Advertisement -

–CamScanner: the platform is one of the most popular due to its versatility. It has PDF and JPEG support and various effects that will change the quality of the scan to make it look perfect. CamScanner has tools to share and send documents and has support for Dropbox and Drive.

–FastScanner: In addition to the typical scanner, it has an efficient and intuitive editing section. Something useful is that it has a function that makes it possible to send the document to any fax machine, which can be useful when you least expect it. The interface is minimalist and organized, the most important tools are at hand.

- Advertisement -

– SwiftScan: With the app you will scan files and send them wherever you want. Something useful is that it has support for scanning QR codes, barcodes and OCR. SwitfScan will competently cover any task that is related to its main function, it is a simple and effective application.

- Advertisement -

– TurboScan: includes a perspective correction that will arrange the document in the best way possible to make it look good. The processing time is fast and it will save files in various formats (PDF, JPEG and PNG). Something valuable is that it has support for several pages, which is appreciated.

–ClearScan: we arrive at a light and effective application that will fulfill its mission. The most remarkable thing is that it will convert documents from PDF to JPEG and vice versa, something that is always a plus point. It also includes organization features so you can arrange your scans the way you want them and they don’t get lost in the gallery.

-TinyScanner. This app is capable of digitizing documents or images quickly and easily. Users can send the documents to their computer if their terminal is connected to the same WiFi network. On the other hand, it allows you to adjust the color, the gray scale, transform the document to black and white, improve the quality of the texts, and even adjust the size of the pages for PDF. It is available for Android and iOS.



-Scanbot. This application allows you to scan images in high quality to convert them, especially in PDF format. The application has functions to share the file to platforms such as Box, Dropbox or Google Drive. In addition, it has tools so that users can automatically detect the edges of a document in an image and crop it. It has different color mode options and automatic optimization to improve the quality of the file. It is available for Android and iOS.

– Adobe Scan. This application allows users to scan any document and convert it into PDF format. The app has tools that allow you to remove imperfections, remove marks or wrinkles that appear on paper, or perfect documents that have been written by hand. It is available for Android and iOS.

-Microsoft Office Lens. It is another of the best-known scanner apps and, unlike the previous ones, it is not only limited to PDF or JPEG formats. Being owned by Microsoft, users can generate documents in Word or PowerPoint. It also has the traditional edge recognition and cropping tools. In addition, it offers the possibility of cleaning reflections or reducing shadows. It is available for Android and iOS.