The best apps to record calls on mobile

It is something very important, especially when you are going to receive relevant information, such as explanations of a class, instructions to carry out a procedure, among others. For this reason, at the time we said which were the best applications to record calls, which must be used according to the local legislation in each country. For example, there are places where it is forbidden to record another person without their express permission, so keep this in mind when using these apps.

Call recording apps are extremely helpful when you receive important information throughout the day.

Now, we will make an update to let you know what are the newest and most useful apps of 2022 in this field. Currently, finding an app that can record mobile calls is a difficult task because many of them are mediocre. For this reason, we have decided to make this list so that you know which are the applications that really do a quality job that will meet your expectations.

– Automatic Call Recorder: is capable of making an automatic recording of all the calls you receive on your mobile. One point in favor is that it allows you to arrange the contacts you want to make the recording for so that you don’t saturate the smartphone with an immense amount of unnecessary information.

– Boldbeast Call Recorder: It works very well on almost all Android devices, it has the function of enabling a hotkey to make the recording with the press of a button. The app offers first-rate support for mobiles running Android 11 or higher. If the android version is lower, it might work or it will require root.

– Call Recorder by SMSROBOT: It has an interface with an excellent design, since it puts the most important functions at your fingertips. It also has support for microSD cards, so you can save the recorded conversations there and thus not exhaust the internal storage of the mobile.

– Cube RTA: its strong point is that it has the ability to record calls from WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, etc., which is extremely useful. It also has a locking mechanism to hide the recordings. As if that were not enough, it allows you to save the information on SD cards. In addition, it includes cloud storage.

– GoogleDialer: The recording function is active in this application, although it is not available in all smartphone models on the market. Despite this, it is very easy to use, it is only a matter of selecting «Record call» to start with its task.