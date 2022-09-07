The best apps to receive free online courses

- Advertisement -

There are a lot of apps for back to school and improve your knowledge. For example, thanks to an application it is possible to learn English or, even, they can also teach you to read faster. But that is only the beginning, as there are many applications to free of any kind.

With proper instruction you can learn what you want from the comfort of your home and improve your skills.

There are various learning mediums circulating on the Internet that offer first class classes. For this reason, today we will say which are the best applications to receive courses on your mobile. Best of all, they are free and have an excellent service that will be extremely helpful.

– Khan Academy: a non-profit organization that aims to provide free world-class information for anyone. There are courses in various subjects such as math, science, economics, arts and humanities, computer science and life skills. In addition, the audiovisual content is magnificent.

– eDX: It has various courses including professional certificates, supporting material and qualified exams. In the courses that are free, the material will only be available for a limited time, but it is enough to study without problems. As for the lesson times, these can be customized.

– Courser: an application that is associated with leading institutions and companies that provide courses. Within the platform there are more than 2500 courses available from any discipline, it also offers Google, Meta and Hubspot lessons. In addition, the certificates that Coursera grants are valid in the labor market.

– Udemy: here anyone with experience can give a course on this app. The catalog of free lessons is very extensive, covering topics such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Excel, photography, etc. Something that is striking is that there are classes on very particular topics such as aromatherapy, mental health skills, playing guitar, among others.

– Alison: there are many interesting courses with more than 4000 online classes. Alison focuses on training that is related to the career the person has studied. She has endorsed certificates and diplomas that are valid to find work, they will add points to the LinkedIn profile and the resume.