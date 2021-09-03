The best apps to put text on photos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Nowadays it is common to include text in images, either to post an image with message in social networks, to create a watermark that prevents others from “stealing” our images or, simply, to create a funny meme that makes other users laugh. Including text in photos is something that every user wants to do at some point.

With these apps to put text on photos, it is possible to make eye-catching creatives for social networks such as Instagram or Pinterest.

A few years ago, to put text on photos it was necessary to resort to retouching and design tools such as Photoshop or GIMP. However, nowadays it is very simple, since there are many apps to put text on photos from the phone.

– «Typic» (iOS): An app that allows you to include text over any image in your phone’s gallery. It has a wide library of fonts with all kinds of styles; from the most elegant to the simplest. It also includes functionalities to add frames or modify the borders.

– «GoDaddy Studio» (Android and iOS): Formerly known as “Over”, it goes a little further, as it offers a whole suite of design tools. It has templates for posts on Instagram, Facebook, “Stories” and the ability to add text to images, with a wide variety of styles and fonts to choose from.

– «Phonto» (iOS and Android): This free app is very easy to use and has a library with more than 200 available fonts, as well as the possibility of installing new fonts from the Internet. It has functionalities to configure the size, color, the space between letters and lines, and the order of the texts.

– «Photo2text» (iOS): With «Photo2Text» it is possible to add text and text bubbles to any photo in the gallery or Facebook albums. It has a large library of bubbles and fonts and has functionalities to create postcards and send them by email, or publish the images directly on social networks.

– «TextArt» (Android): This free application allows you to add texts to images quickly and easily. The interface is very simple and has artistic text templates created, specially designed for Instagram. The app offers 800 different fonts and the ability to configure the text with options to control transparency, color, exposure, perspective, rotate the direction of the text, add bold and italics, change line spacing and spacing, etc.

– «App for Type» (Android): App to put text on photos with more than 750 different fonts, as well as functionalities to create collages or montages. It is an app aimed at Instagram users or bloggers, with a library of stickers and the possibility of publishing the creations directly on the Instagram feed or in the Stories.

– «Texty» (Android): «Texty» allows you to create incredible designs through a simple and straightforward interface, just by selecting an image and adding texts, «stickers» and all kinds of designs, to create images to share on social networks. It has more than 900 fonts and functionalities to configure the size, perspective, rotation and manage the color palette.

.