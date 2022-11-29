The best apps to prepare Christmas with children

- Advertisement -

There are very few days left for Christmas to reach every home in the world. For this reason, in addition to looking for some of the best mobile phones to give away at Christmas, it is also time to find out what those christmas apps that will allow children to experience this very special celebration in style.

Many Christmas apps offer games, stories and challenges that are very entertaining for any child.

Here we have prepared a list with the best Christmas applications for the little ones in the house. They are apps that carry with them the spirit of Christmas, they have the ability to keep the kid entertained with songs, stories, coloring pages, games, etc.

–Christmas Countdown: A beautifully designed app that features a countdown, each day is accompanied by festive images and music. He also applies a different wallpaper on the mobile for each passing day and gives various holiday tips.

- Advertisement -

– Draw Glow Christmas: allows children to color many drawings with Christmas motifs. There is a bit of everything, several reindeer, Santa Claus, snowmen, candies, gifts and more. A plus point is that it teaches children how to draw, it gives several useful tips in this regard.

–Christmas Cards Animation: the app is very simple, but it does its job perfectly. It is a platform with hundreds of Christmas cards that children can send to their friends and family. The cards are accompanied by very happy music.

- Advertisement -

– Christmas Puzzles for Kids: It has an immense number of puzzles that are fun and colorful. Something very useful is that it allows you to establish the complexity of the puzzle, making them adaptable to children of all ages.

- Advertisement -

–Christmas Tree Decorations: a simple game that children will love, all you have to do is decorate a Christmas tree with the accessories that are in the catalog. Despite how simple it is, it has several settings, different types of trees and hundreds of accessories.