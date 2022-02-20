The best apps to play solitaire

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Solitaire is one of the most popular card games. As its name suggests, this is a game that must be play solo. Although it has been played for hundreds of years, it became popular in the 1990s when it was implemented in Windows.

Solitaire is a card game for one person that, although it can be somewhat repetitive, is ideal to distract yourself at any time.

Solitaire can be a great distraction to make long waits more bearable. For all those who want to enjoy a good game of solitaire, we have some very good options in the Google and Apple app stores:

-“Microsoft Solitaire Collection” (Android and iOS): Direct heir to the famous Windows Solitaire, it is a collection of solitaire games, in which we can enjoy different varieties of the game, as well as a points and rewards system. We will also have daily challenges and the possibility of facing other players.

-“TriPeaks Solitaire” (Android and iOS): A somewhat different solitaire game, with a very attractive and colorful aesthetic. We will have solitaire games in the classic style, but also TriPeaks, a more complex and fun modality, with a bit of golf and a bit of solitaire. Thousands of levels, wildcards and power-ups, as well as social and online features.

-“Pyramid Solitaire Saga” (Android and iOS): Another different solitaire game, in which you will have to join an archaeologist in charge of unearthing the mysteries of the past. You will have to solve the different levels through solitaire. You’ll get power-ups and you’ll be able to compare your progress with other players.

-“Avalon Legends Solitaire” (Android): In this game we will have to protect and save the Kingdom of Avalon from evil. To do this we will have to collect the cards and place them in the correct order. As we progress, we’ll visit enchanted lands and unlock new abilities for our staffs.

-“Full Deck Solitaire App” (Android and iOS): Solitaire, although very entertaining, can end up being repetitive. Luckily, this game presents us with 63 different versions of the game, which will help us have fun and not get bored.

