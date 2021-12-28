The best apps to play pranks on April Fools’ Day

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

On December 28, April Fools’ Day is celebrated, in a similar way to “April’s Fool”, it is a day in which we spend all kinds of jokes to our family and friends. In the old days, it was common to put a little paper man on people’s backs without them noticing, and today, it is normal to find certain shocking headlines in the press.

April Fools Day is a day to play funny pranks on our family and friends.

If you want to have fun this Christmas and play funny and innovative jokes, then we share five apps for April Fools Day with which you can play pranks on whoever you want.

– «JuasApp» (Android and iOS): An app to play all kinds of phone pranks on our friends and family without them knowing it’s us. The app records the reactions, so we can share your reactions on WhatsApp or social networks. To “camouflage” the number, calls are made from a switchboard, so you neither pay for the call, nor will your number be recognized.

– “Fake Chat Conversations” (iOS and Android): With this application it is possible to create false conversations on WhatsApp and play pranks on our friends and family, making them believe that we are chatting with someone. In this sense, we can edit every detail of the conversation and, once it is finished, take a screenshot to send it. The app also has the ability to make fake calls and fake voice messages.

– «Real Razor Prank» (Android): The hair clipper joke is one of the most typical and fun. With this app, which perfectly imitates the sound of an electric razor, we can make others believe that we have cut their hair. In addition to the sound, it has vibration on contact, so the sensation is totally realistic.

– “Vacilapp: Phone jokes” (iOS and Android): Another application with which to play pranks on the phone with your friends and family. We can choose between several different jokes and the recipient will receive a call from a switchboard. The app offers various jokes and jokes, as well as customization options, with which we can make the joke more believable. It is also possible to record your reactions and send them via WhatsApp or other social networks.

– “Empty Messages” (Android): Do you want your friends to go crazy thinking that WhatsApp has crashed? Well, with this application you can send blank messages to whoever you want. We just have to choose one of our contacts and press for the app to send a blank message and let him think that his WhatsApp has gone crazy.

