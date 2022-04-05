The best apps to manage passwords on Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Just a week ago Google detected a serious security flaw in Chrome and users’ personal data could be exposed. It is not an isolated case, and there are many security threats that users can face every day on the Internet.

Managing passwords helps keep you safe online, and keys can be managed across multiple devices.

Having the best tools that guarantee our security is essential, both to protect ourselves from attacks and from carelessness that users may have. That is why it is recommended to use an application to manage passwords on Android. With an app of this type, the user will have quick access to each of the passwords that they have registered in their various profiles on the Internet, without having to write them down anywhere and leaving them safe and far from the hands of cybercriminals who they want to get hold of them.

One point in favor of these applications is that store an unlimited number of passwords, something that makes it very easy to find a password for any account no matter how long it has been in disuse.

We recommend some apps for Android that will allow you to manage your passwords easily.

-Keeper: It is an app compatible with the Autocomplete API, it can create passwords, store, allow access in cases of emergency, version history, file storage and more. A great point in favor is that its paid plan is one of the most accessible on the market considering all the functions it offers.

-RoboForm: Although she is not very famous, the truth is that she does her job perfectly. It has unique features that make it a competitive app, such as cross-platform password management, browser extensions for desktops, and a free plan with limited features that gets the job done.

-Enpass: In its free plan, it is capable of storing up to 10 different passwords. It is very easy to use, since the keys are saved locally on the mobile. A feature that should not be overlooked is that Enpass allows information to be stored in the cloud so that there are no security problems.

-Dashlane: Dahlane appears in this list of the best password management apps because it has unique qualities. The most attractive thing is its VPN and the monitoring of the Dark Web, this makes it possible for the user to know if their personal information is being stolen and shared in some undesirable place.

-SafeInCloud: It is made for those people who do not want to pay monthly or annually for an app, a single payment will be enough to get the services for life. Best of all, it has a lot of useful features like biometric authentication, autofill support on all browsers, and NAS sync.

