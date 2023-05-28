The best apps to make montages of faces

The apps to make montages of faces They will allow you to play with the photographs and include the image of your friend or family member in a scene where they were not initially present.

With face montage apps you can become your favorite character or add animal features to your face in a few seconds.

You could not get to insert deepfakes of faces in famous movies, going from the static image to making the montage in moving images, because these apps are less sophisticated, but they will allow you to have fun with your friends and express your good mood on social networks .

Apps to make montages with your friends’ faces

– Coupe 4.8: It is one of the easiest to use, since you only have to cut the face of the image and then paste it into the photo you want to modify. All the cutouts you make will be saved in the gallery. That way you won’t need to go through the same procedure over and over again to create memes and other funny images.

–Snapchat: Although it is one of the most famous social networks that exist, many users do not know that Snapchat is an excellent app to change faces. You just have to press and hold the area of ​​a photo where a face appears and choose from the options displayed at the bottom of your screen.

– Face Swap 4.3: Considered among the most complete for exchanging faces in images and videos. Furthermore, Face Swap 4.3 has very interesting functions such as Face Clone, which allows you to copy a face and insert it into other images as many times as you need.

– Mix Booth 4.0: With this app you can change your face to that of your favorite artist or famous person in a matter of seconds. Using MxBooth 4.0 is very easy, you just select the image of the person you want to swap faces with and the tool will take care of the rest.

– MSQRD 4.3: ideal for selfie fans. With MSQRD 4.3 you can change your face to one of your friends and add funny masks to your photos. The app allows you to share all your creations on any social network and broadcast live on Facebook showing off the changes you’ve applied to your face.

– Microsoft Face Swap: is another one of the easiest face swapping apps to use. The reason has to do with the fact that this tool developed by Microsoft performs the entire procedure automatically. You simply take a selfie and choose the photo of the person or celebrity with whom you want to swap faces.