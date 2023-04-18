The best apps to make diagrams with the mobile

- Advertisement -

The flowcharts They can be extremely useful when you want to explain a complex idea in a graphic and easily understandable way. In that sense, apps to create diagrams using predetermined figures represent a very practical way of expressing those ideas.

Using flowchart applications you can professionally design any graphic representation in a short time.

Just like productivity-enhancing apps, flowchart maker apps are truly numerous. So much so that choosing any of them could become an arduous task. Therefore, to simplify your work, precisely as a tool of this type would do, here you will find a selection of the best applications for you to generate your concept maps easily and quickly.

Applications to create flowcharts

–SmartDraw– Generate flowcharts quickly thanks to its extensive variety of templates. This app has the ability to generate schematics from data and also has live collaboration tools that help you express ideas in online meetings or conferences.

– Diagrams.net: It was formerly known as draw.io. It is another application with a huge variety of templates that are used to draw attractive and understandable diagrams for any audience in a matter of minutes. Diagrams.io has a version that does not require an Internet connection. That way you can access your saved creations anytime, anywhere.

–Edrew Max: It stands out for the good design that each of its templates and figures have to add to your diagrams. It has a very complete toolbar, shapes, stroke styles, colors and preferences. It is an extremely intuitive application with a very pleasing interface.

–Zen Flowchart: Thanks to its easy-to-use options, Zen Flowchart can be a great recommendation for those who do not have much experience with this type of diagram drawing apps. Despite the above, this tool also has the potential to create professional-level diagrams.

– I look: Its most distinctive feature is its whiteboard simulation style. It also offers a great variety of types of shapes and practically any tool that can be used to design diagrams of all kinds, even very sophisticated ones. Miro is compatible with services like Dropbox, Slacks, and Google Workspace apps.

–Creately: includes an extensive library of pre-designed templates thanks to which it is unlikely that you will not find the most suitable option for the idea you need to explain. Its toolbar not only remembers the shapes you usually use, but also suggests them while you design.