“The invisible friend” It has become one of those traditions that cannot be missed at a dinner to congratulate Christmas with friends or with co-workers. Receiving a gift from your invisible friend is always fun, especially when we try to guess who gave it to us. However, organizing the giveaway and making sure everything goes well can be a nightmare.

The apps to make the invisible friend allow us to configure parameters for the pairings, so that people who should not gift each other are not matched.

Luckily, once again technology comes to the rescue, as the application stores have some mobile apps that are in charge of doing the giveaway for us. Next, we share a list with the best apps to make an invisible friend:

– «Invisible Friend App» (Android): One of the apps to make the most used invisible friend, since it does not require sending emails or invitations. It is enough to enter the names of the participants and personalize the giveaway, indicating which people should not gift each other and save the data. Next, each participant will have to enter their name so that they know which other participant has touched them, for which you will have to pass the mobile from one to another. In addition, the app does not save the draw, so no one will be able to see who the others have won.

– «Invisible Friend 22» (Android): “Invisible Friend 22” allows you to configure certain parameters of the raffle, such as the minimum and maximum budget for the gift, the delivery date and other conditions, such as excluding certain people. In this case, it will be necessary to invite participants by email, Facebook, Telegram or WhatsApp. Once everything is ready, just press the button «Make Giveaway» for the app to show the name of your «invisible friend».

– «Invisible Friend: Secret Santa» (iOS and Android): A very simple app in which we will have to enter the name of the participants and select which people should not be paired with each other. Once the parameters of the draw have been configured, just press the button as many times as there are participants. One by one, they will tell us who should give to whom.

– «Secret Friend Draw» (Android): The best thing about this app is that we can do the draw in person or remotely. In both cases, you must enter the names and configure the parameters. Finally, once the raffle is done, we can share the result with others so that each one knows who they should give as a gift.

– «Secret Amigo» (iOS): “Secret Amigo” allows us to create as many lists as we want, add conditions to choose gifts and let the app take care of the rest. Once the raffle is finished, the app will send each participant a notification telling them who was the winner.

