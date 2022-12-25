The best apps to listen to Christmas carols

- Advertisement -

Christmas is a time of celebration in which families come together to spend one of the best moments of the year. The tables are filled with succulent food and the houses are decorated with the typical fir trees and scenes from the Portal de Belén. Between polvorones, figurines and glasses of champagne there is always a space reserved for Christmas carols, special to liven up all these parties.

Villancicos applications are the queens of downloads on these dates

The traditional zambomba and bottle of anise are joined by new technologies with a wide variety of applications to enjoy these Christmas songs. In addition to the best Christmas lists on Spotify, here are some of the most popular Christmas carol apps that will help you add a Christmas atmosphere to Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day or any other time during the holidays:

-Free Christmas carols: Only available on Android, it contains an extensive catalog with some of the most famous Christmas songs. It has songs in both English and Spanish performed by artists such as Celine Dion or the Cantajuegos. In addition, the themes include the lyrics to follow the bars.

-Free Christmas Carols Musical Christmas Tree: This is the name that corresponds to the App Store, for Android devices it is necessary to search for it as Free Christmas Songs 2018. The application has more than 200 free Christmas carols and has the option to share the songs on Facebook enabled. In addition, playlists can be created with the users’ favorite themes.

-My carol: This application allows you to create your own Christmas carols. Each of the characters available in the app has a different sound, so it is only necessary to establish a rhythm and sharpen your ear to make an original composition. Only available for Apple devices.

-Christmas carols: Only available for Apple, it collects some of the most traditional themes categorized by country. It has typical Christmas songs from Spain, the United States, France or Germany.

-My Burrito Sabanero: This educational application is based on the classic and popular Christmas carol available in Spanish and English. The app includes the original lyrics of the song in three activities: Sing to me, Read to me, and I read. This may be one of the favorite apps for the little ones on these dates.

-Children’s Christmas carols: This app, of which there are also versions of Children’s Carols 2 and 3, contains the most traditional repertoire of songs for Christmas. “El tamborilero”, “A Belén pastores” or “Los peces en el río” are some of the compositions available in the application.

The songs also feature lyrics so that none of the choir members sing the wrong verse. It is only available on the Google Play Store.

-Christmas carols: an application for users of Apple devices that, despite having a limited catalog of songs, has a pleasant graphical environment. In addition, it has interactive elements to improve the user experience apart from the lyrics of all its songs.