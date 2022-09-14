The best apps to learn German

- Advertisement -

Language ing has been greatly facilitated by technology to the point that beyond rudimentary levels it is possible to acquire advanced capacities without having to go to an academy or rely on native teachers.

It may be advisable to use more than one app to learn , taking advantage of the different teaching methods available

Schedules and transfers can be an obstacle and thanks to the availability of all kinds of content (movies, series, books, podcasts, web pages…) in almost any language, practice is guaranteed. The flexibility and versatility offered by the different existing applications allow adapt the learning process to the rhythm of each one and to their own schedules and activities.

There are apps to learn English, apps to learn Chinese… Specifically today we are going to review some of the best existing apps to learn German -here we also recommended YouTube channels to learn German- all of them capable of offering some first steps to those who are interested in the language of Goethe or whoever wants to improve their level and already lives in one of the countries where German is the official language: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg or Switzerland.

Given that each person is capable of learning a new language with a different rhythm and methodology, it may be advisable not to focus on a single application and, instead, try several until you find the one that is most satisfactory and with which the best results are obtained. even switch between several at the same time. At the same time, and since a language is used in four aspects (passive and active, oral and written, and combinations of both categories) It is possible that there is an app that allows better progress in one or more of these aspects, and hence it is advisable to combine several.

-Drops: Very focused on the acquisition of new vocabulary in a very visual way, in its free version it only allows 5 minutes of daily use (which for many may be enough), while the paid version (5 euros per month) does not have a time limitation of daily use.

-Memrise: Its strong point is listening to German based on short videos that allow you to advance through seven levels of words and phrases. It has a free version with limited features and the paid version costs 8.99 euros per month.

-Pimsleur: It has up to 80 hours of listening exercises divided into 5 levels of difficulty. Lessons last 30 minutes. Only the first lesson is free, costing 21.99 euros per month.

-Yabla: Based on complete immersion in German, it relies on videos that the user can play at a slower speed, pause or add subtitles (in German) in which when clicking on a word the translation to the user’s language appears. It offers a trial period of 15 days, after which it costs 11.95 euros per month.

-Lingopie: It has more than 10,000 videos in German from TV shows and movies to which you can add subtitles and mark words for later reference. It offers 7 free trial days, after which its price is 10.89 euros per month.

-Busuu: It is one of the best apps for its breadth of subjects, as it addresses both vocabulary and grammar as well as the spoken, written and listening exercises. The paid version (6.66 euros per month) offers a personalized study plan with daily lessons of between 5 and 20 minutes. It has more than 100 million users worldwide and the app allows offline use to continue learning even without an Internet connection. According to a study by the City University of New York, 22 hours of study with Busuu is equivalent to a semester of German classes.

-Babel: It offers one of the most professional interactive interfaces and, unlike others, it does not include a gamification nature in the learning process. It allows establishing daily lessons of between 5 and 60 minutes that adapt to the user’s rhythm, needs and schedules. For students with higher requirements (and a higher level of German) it also offers a specific advanced German course focused on business. The first lesson is free, subsequently costing 8 euros per month.

-Tandem: Its most unique feature is that the app is free and that payment comes with its operation, since it is based on having live conversations (both by text and by audio or even video) with native Germans, with whom, if necessary, , a fee can be negotiated in exchange for their services as teachers. For this reason it would not be suitable for beginners but for advanced students or those with an intermediate level of German who wish to acquire fluency, especially in spoken and written German.