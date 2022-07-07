- Advertisement -

Knowing a new language from the smartphone is no longer something impossible, but on the contrary, it can be done without problems. A few weeks ago we discussed which are the best applications to learn Chinese and now, for all those who want to learn englishwe will do a similar review.

There are many applications that can help users to learn English correctly.

In this article you will find a list of the best apps to learn English in 2022. They offer excellent explanations and the classes are very complete, so if you create a good study routine, you will end up knowing the language better than you expect.

– Busuu: uses traditional methods to teach languages, which is not a bad thing, since you will receive classes in grammar, spelling, words, phrases and conversational English, it is a complete course. In addition, it also helps improve pronunciation and the lessons can be downloaded.

– Drops: offers classes in British and American English, the user will choose the one of his preference. It focuses on the person absorbing and knowing a lot of vocabulary, it does not focus especially on grammar. It also puts a lot of emphasis on conversational English and offers offline support.

– EWA: the user interface is attractive, it puts everything at your fingertips. It has several levels of learning and the classes are short. A great point in favor is that the app offers more than a thousand books so that the person can improve their reading skills. It also has 40,000 flashcards and multiple learning methods.

[mb_related_posts2]

–Hello English: offers 475 lessons, offline support, a 10,000-word dictionary, and teachers to help you. The methodology of the classes is fun because it has audio and video clips, daily news, electronic books, etc.

– HelloTalk: it is very interesting because it uses a social network to teach. Match the person with other individuals to start a process of communication and language development. This type of exchange is really useful to improve conversational English, vocabulary and even grammar.

– Memory: We have reached one of the most popular apps to learn English at the moment. It has everything you need to teach yourself, it has basic vocabulary, grammar lessons, conversational English, a pronunciation guide and much more.