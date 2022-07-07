HomeTech NewsAppsThe best apps to learn English

The best apps to learn English

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
apps para aprender ingles 6.jpeg
apps para aprender ingles 6.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Knowing a new language from the smartphone is no longer something impossible, but on the contrary, it can be done without problems. A few weeks ago we discussed which are the best applications to learn Chinese and now, for all those who want to learn englishwe will do a similar review.

There are many applications that can help users to learn English correctly.

In this article you will find a list of the best apps to learn English in 2022. They offer excellent explanations and the classes are very complete, so if you create a good study routine, you will end up knowing the language better than you expect.

– Busuu: uses traditional methods to teach languages, which is not a bad thing, since you will receive classes in grammar, spelling, words, phrases and conversational English, it is a complete course. In addition, it also helps improve pronunciation and the lessons can be downloaded.

Instagram now allows all accounts to choose if they want to hide the number of “likes”
  • TAGS

Apps to learn English from the mobile

– Drops: offers classes in British and American English, the user will choose the one of his preference. It focuses on the person absorbing and knowing a lot of vocabulary, it does not focus especially on grammar. It also puts a lot of emphasis on conversational English and offers offline support.

Apps to learn English correctly

– EWA: the user interface is attractive, it puts everything at your fingertips. It has several levels of learning and the classes are short. A great point in favor is that the app offers more than a thousand books so that the person can improve their reading skills. It also has 40,000 flashcards and multiple learning methods.

Apps to learn English from an Android phone

[mb_related_posts2]

–Hello English: offers 475 lessons, offline support, a 10,000-word dictionary, and teachers to help you. The methodology of the classes is fun because it has audio and video clips, daily news, electronic books, etc.

apps that teach english

– HelloTalk: it is very interesting because it uses a social network to teach. Match the person with other individuals to start a process of communication and language development. This type of exchange is really useful to improve conversational English, vocabulary and even grammar.

Applications that teach English classes

– Memory: We have reached one of the most popular apps to learn English at the moment. It has everything you need to teach yourself, it has basic vocabulary, grammar lessons, conversational English, a pronunciation guide and much more.

Android apps that teach English

These are the most creative phrases to send by WhatsApp for Valentine’s Day
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

How to?

How to Troubleshoot Range Issues on an Internet Connection

Any Internet connection has a limited range, both in its wired and wireless version....
Tech News

Insult on the Internet will be punished in prison in Japan

As of today, anyone who insults another on the internet in Japan could be...
Apps

Google Play prepares a new logo, we challenge you to find the differences

Google does not stop touching its services throughout the year. Sometimes...
Smart Gadgets

Apple wants to add a fingerprint reader to the Apple Watch. How will do?

It seems that Apple wants its smart watch to remain the great reference...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.