Your mobile phone can be used to communicate with your family and friends, with whom you share a language, but it can also be used to learn languages ​​and be able to get in contact with people who do not speak the same language as you.

An application allows you to receive Chinese lessons anywhere and anytime, there are no limitations.

On your device you can download the best apps to learn English, French, German… but also other languages ​​as thriving as Chinese is today, which is the most widely spoken language in the world.

If you want to learn this language, in this article you will find best apps to learn chinese that offer first-class information and classes, which will serve as a complement to the best YouTube channels to learn Chinese. There are multiple app options on the market, but only a handful of them are professional and efficient. Let us begin!

– Duolingo: is one of the best applications to learn more than thirty languages, including Mandarin Chinese. It offers from levels for beginners where you learn the basics, to sections made to build very complex statements. As the user learns, he earns points to compete against his friends to be the best in the class.

– HelloChinese: for many it is one of the best apps to learn Chinese. This is due to the fact that it has different levels that help to learn the language and to reinforce knowledge around it. Teaches new vocabulary through games that contain grammar rules and sentence construction.

– Lingo Deer: designed to speak, read and write Chinese proficiently. The app uses basic English so that the person can relate to Chinese, to the point that he can think in the Asian language as soon as possible. It allows to expand the vocabulary from beginner to professional.

– Memory: It is a learning program that puts into practice multiple efficient methodologies. Its strength revolves around the fact that it motivates the student to practice and reinforce what he has already learned so that he does not forget it and handles it perfectly. It has a lot of videos of native speakers that improve the pronunciation of the person.

– Skritter Chinese: The strength of this app is writing, it focuses on the individual being able to read and write Chinese characters correctly. It teaches more than 10,000 characters, which, in turn, combine to form more than 400,000 words. In addition, it teaches how to write the characters step by step.

– Anki Flashcards: The app offers a set of cards that allow you to expand your Chinese vocabulary efficiently. They are didactic cards that have words and images that serve to memorize new terms. Provides cloud synchronization function to save learned information safely.

