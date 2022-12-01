The best apps to keep the brain active

- Advertisement -

It never hurts to have mobile apps that are able to help the user keep their reasoning active, ready to overcome any type of test.

As we get older, it becomes more and more important to challenge the brain to keep the mind sharp.

Thus, just as there are applications to take care of one’s health and physique, there are also apps whose goal is to keep the brain active with a series of useful exercises, such as Brain Training. Here we will say which are the best programs of this type, those that really help the deduction capacity not to deteriorate.

–Talkspace: is a remote therapy service that features low-cost sessions with a certified therapist. It also offers sessions for couples, teens, and psychiatric help. The main goal of the application is that the person, through therapy, can positively overcome anxiety symptoms.

– Rise: improves a wide range of mental abilities. To achieve its goal, it is supported by several mini-games that optimize memory, mathematics, vocabulary and comprehension. In addition, it provides a comprehensive report on the qualities that the user can improve over time.

–21-Day Hero: a web page that helps the brain with small fasting routines that purify the body. Offers information on scientifically supported fasting techniques that do have the ability to benefit the body. Not surprisingly, it comes with daily meal plans and a detailed detox guide.

–Meetup: it is a social network that makes it possible for the user to interact with like-minded people. There is a bit of everything, from book clubs to board game sessions. It also has a section dedicated to making new friends, for which it has an events calendar that can be filtered according to the interests of the individual.

– 7 Minute Workout: We arrive at an app with a very intuitive interface that puts small physical training sessions at the distance of a click. It has a huge list of aerobic exercises, which are perfect for keeping both body and mind in good condition.