The best apps to identify things with the mobile camera

- Advertisement -

The mobile camera has many uses, and one of them is the ability to identify objects, plants, animals and all kinds of things that are in your environment. To achieve this, all you have to do is download one of the best apps of recognition. They are easy to use and have the most important options at hand to quickly scan objects.

With recognition apps you will identify coins, plants, products, clothing and more, they are competent applications.

So, if you ever found an interesting object and you didn’t know what it was, or you want to know where you can buy it on the Internet, all you have to do is download the best recognition apps so you don’t have this problem again. In this list you will find the most useful and those with the most productive functions.

–Google Lens: Google Lens, thanks to computer vision technology, is capable of recognizing many elements. When you upload a photo or use the camera in real time, Google Lens will identify a number of things. It will also give information on animal breeds, plants, flowers, multiple brands, logos, and jewelry. On objects supported by Lens, the app will expose a purchase link automatically.

- Advertisement -

– Image Recognition and Searcher: When you take a photo or search for a reverse image, the app will give you web addresses, social network accounts, purchase options and more information so that you know the nature of the object you are trying to identify.

–PictureThis: it is designed to recognize plants, so it is ideal if you have a garden or if you are a nature lover. The app does a remarkable job, it will distinguish any species without problems, it will give you the name and complete information about what it is scanning, such as irrigation advice, possible pests, diseases, etc.

- Advertisement -

–TapTapSee: It’s an audio performer, just point the camera at the target and take a picture. The app will identify the entity and describe it to you through audio. A point in favor is that TapTapSee automatically focuses the camera. You won’t have to worry about capturing a sharp image.

- Advertisement -

–Pinterest: we arrive at an app that is more than an image library. Pinterest also has a functionality that has the ability to recognize objects through your mobile camera and offers links to the pages related to the items you are identifying. Something interesting is that the platform can recognize multiple things in a complex image.

–Snapchat: He has the ability to recognize items thanks to his Lenses. AR technology scans the environment around you to detail a wide variety of products, which also include plants, cars, breeds of dogs and cats, mathematical equations and more.