The best apps to help you park your car

Among the numerous parking apps For whatever car is on the market, you’ll find all sorts of different features: some help you locate a booth in a place full of cars, while others support finding your car in a large parking area, and still others make it possible to pay the parking lot with the voice.

The catalog of parking apps is extensive and complete, there are platforms that do a first-rate job.

In this article you will find the best apps to help you park wherever it is difficult to park:

–Parkify: Ideal for finding your car in large areas. To give the exact location, it uses Bluetooth connection to detect when you leave the car and mark the location where you left the car. A point in favor is that it will allow you to store all the parking spaces you need.

– Parking: the interface is simple and intuitive, the most important tools are at hand. It has the ability to detect a free parking space and will save the place where you parked so you don’t forget it. Something interesting is that it includes support for Wear OS and a widget for the home screen.

– Parkopedia Parking: ideal to find all the places to park that are close to you. The library of locations is huge, covering more than 70 million locations around the world that are distributed in more than 15,000 cities. Best of all, it will show parking prices, which is extremely useful.

–SpotHero: It is used to find parking spaces and move them away. SpotHero has Google Pay support so you can pay directly from your mobile, something that is beneficial because it is a simple, fast and secure procedure. It should also be noted that the user interface is well designed, pleasant and comfortable.

– The Parking Spot: its main function is to help find places to park. From the same app you can reserve parking spaces, pay for them and locate them using GPS. The app is simple, but it gets the job done without annoying glitches or glitches.

– Parked Car Locator: is a parked car locator. It will fix the location of the car and add a tracker to find it when you need it. The app is able to store your favorite positions and will measure the distance that separates you from your car so you know how far it is.