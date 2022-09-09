The best apps to have free Internet on your mobile

- Advertisement -

If you want to browse the from your phone without contracting a data plan with your telephone operator, you have the option of searching for a Wi-Fi network wherever you are. But if you don’t want to depend on finding an open Wi-Fi, you should know that there are also mobile applications that will allow you to connect to the Internet for free and that even Facebook has an app to help you find free Wi-Fi.

Having free Internet on your phone is very simple, it is not necessary to have technical knowledge or anything similar.

Next, we will tell you which are the best applications to have free Internet on your mobile. They really do what they promise, they are very safe and easy to use, so they won’t give you any problems. Let us begin!

– Psiphon: Its main function is to give you free Internet, but it also has the ability to shield your privacy so that you are not a victim of hackers. Another key point that we cannot ignore is that it can remove the censorship of any website so that you can access it whenever you want if the portal is restricted in your country.

–Discover: an application that has been created by Facebook to offer free connection to its users. What the app does is apply a proxy that is responsible for reducing the bandwidth. It is used to open pages that are not heavy and perform basic tasks that do not require a stable connection.

– Data back: has the ability to save mobile data for that moment when you need it most. You’ll save up to 300 MB every month, enough to get any task done without any hassle. It is a really useful app that will help you at the right moment so that you never lack the Internet.

– KickBit: an app that is enabled in the Google Play Store, offers an interesting mechanic. Here the free Internet is obtained by answering various surveys and making purchases online in the indicated offers. Every time you meet an objective, you will receive data at no cost so that you can use it whenever you want.

– Wi-Fi Map: It has a large amount of information on points that give free Internet in all parts of the world. The catalog it has has more than 6 million places with free connection around the planet, such is the case of Asia, Europe, the United States, Spain, etc. No matter where you are, you will find the access point to connect to the Internet.