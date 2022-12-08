The best apps to go for a walk

- Advertisement -

Exercising does not have to be related to intense and exhausting physical training. On many occasions, it is enough to go for a good walk to stimulate the body and the senses, for this reason there are applications to go for a walk and plan walks. They are perfect for drawing a route that meets each of the requirements.

Walking is an efficient way to exercise, plus it can be a fun and recreational experience.

Currently, there are a large number of apps to train the body, but few deal with the most basic thing, which is walking. Here you will find a list with the best applications for planning walks, they stand out for having useful and efficient functions, ideal for any plan.

– E-walk: a complete app that makes it possible to choose base maps that suit the requirements of the trek. As expected, it also allows you to download offline maps to use them anywhere without any hassle. A useful quality is that it records the course in real time and has photo markers and descriptions.

– Footpath Route Planner: from the interface you can select the type of trip, whether walking, running or cycling. It also has a function to draw the route on the map, edit it and save it. The catalog of walking maps is extensive, all of them are stored in “My routes”.

–Strava: Special for those who love motivations, it has a series of daily challenges and social functions. It also has multiple options that can track the path and offer statistics on the user’s fitness.

– OS Maps: It stands out for having a simple and direct interface that has the most important tools just a click away. Something interesting is that it will suffice to enter the type of trail you want to travel and the activity to practice so that the app searches for the best options and locations that are close to the person.

– Walk with Map My Walk: actively tracks and saves the user’s favorite trails so they don’t get lost. It also has useful information about the duration of the walk, the distance to be traveled, the average pace and the calories that will be burned if the entire route that has been proposed is covered.