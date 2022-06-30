The best apps to get over a breakup

- Advertisement -

There is a lot of talk on the Internet about love, it is an important topic, to the point that there are thousands of apps to flirt, there are LGTBQ+ dating apps, they have created apps to flirt between older people, there are platforms to get a romantic date and much more . But, beyond the pretty part, there is also apps to overcome love breakupswhich ensure that the user can solve this type of problem in the best possible way.

It is complex to recover from a breakup, but these apps allow you to leave your ex in no time.

So that you can get rid of this difficult situation, we have taken care of gathering the best apps to overcome breakups. They will help you control your emotions so that you can work for a better and happier future for yourself. Thus, in no time, you will be ready to meet new people.

– Rx Breakup: Sending text messages to the ex or looking at photos of the happiest moments is very common when the breakup happened recently. This is exactly what this app avoids, since it helps to overcome those actions with daily themes, writing exercises and activities.

– Headspace: offers its support through meditation so that the user pays attention to his mind and can order his feelings. The app has a guide so that the person can recognize their useful thoughts and change their focus to what really serves them in life.

– Break-Up Boss: It works as an ally that will take the user by the hand so that they can overcome the difficult moment they are going through. To do this, it has an options section where you choose your current state of mind and then read a series of short essays based on topics such as forgiveness, wanting to get your partner back, and acceptance.

– Meet-ups: its goal is to keep the user busy through local events to meet people with similar interests. It will offer a list with clubs with board games, dance classes, etc. The best thing about this app is that it has a great mix of relaxed meetings and professionally organized activities.

– Nike Training Club: physical training when a love breakup occurs is a good alternative. The Nike app has live and pre-recorded exercise videos that focus on various parts of the body. In addition, it has guided programs for those who do not know where to start.

– Bumble: Bumble is a perfect dating app for when the person is ready to socialize again. In this application, women are the ones who take the first step to start a conversation. It is ideal for a casual fling or starting a serious relationship. It should be noted that it is focused on heterosexual couples.