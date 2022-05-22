The best apps to flirt or get a romantic date in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The most used dating app in the world is Tinder, which has more than 100 million users. But if you don’t get what you’re looking for in this application, you have many other alternatives to flirt or meet a partner. There are even applications to meet people and flirt by sharing specific tastes -such as this one designed for cyclists- or for people who have already passed a certain age.

Android has excellent applications that help the user to get dates in a simple way.

Regardless of whether you are looking for something temporary or a serious relationship, today we are going to recommend other dating apps, so that you continue to have more options and do not give up on your efforts to find that special person. And don’t forget to follow these flirting tips, they will surely come in handy using these apps:

– OkCupid: It is very good for all those who are starting in the world of dating apps. It has a perfect balance between promoting something casual and serious because, instead of launching you to find random people, the application will make you a questionnaire to relate to people who have the same tastes or ideas. OkCupid works around the probability of finding someone with similar interests.

– Clover: It doesn’t present itself as a dating platform, it describes itself as an app made for singles. Clover’s goal is for the person to be able to find new friends while dating. It’s made for socializing and its menu shows it, which has options like live streaming, group chats and events designed to share. This is perfect for someone who likes to go out in person because she will meet her better half before setting up a meeting.

– eHarmony: It may not be the most famous, but eHarmony has been in the love industry for over 20 years. The mission of this app is to create authentic relationships, it doesn’t want romance to be a passing thing. It focuses a lot of resources and efforts on getting users compatible with each other. It has a compatibility questionnaire, which is the core of its combination code.

– Coffee Meets Bagel: it is a casual dating app, and in its niche, it is one of the best dating apps. It is very useful, as it sends both men and women a list of profiles that are compatible or potential partners that have shown interest. His approach is fully dating-centric and he gets the job done. It is a very effective and easy to use app.

– Bumble: this is an app that goes a little beyond love. Bumble provides three different ways to socialize, dating, friends, and business. In heterosexual encounters, women are the ones to initiate the conversation and men have to respond within 24 hours. For other matches, it will depend on who writes first in the chat, there will be no time limit to reply.

– Hinge: here everything is focused on genuine matches, like other apps of its kind, it offers a questionnaire to create a profile that is as accurate as possible. A key point is that such a questionnaire is more specific than usual, it will ask questions about religion, politics and future plans.

To choose a potential partner, the user, instead of swiping a photo, will like or comment on a specific part of someone’s profile. This makes the difference because it allows you to immediately take the first step to start a conversation.

