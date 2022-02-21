The best apps to find cheap trips

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For some time now, smartphones have become a essential tool for our day to day. Mobile phones have applications for almost anything, from keeping our agenda up to date, to controlling the tasks we have to do every day. In the same way, there are a series of applications that we can use to find trips, accommodation, transport schedules and others.

Our mobile phones allow us to become travel agencies organizing a getaway wherever we want from the sofa in our house.

-“SkyScanner” (Android and iOS): This application also has a web application and is one of the most used. With it you will be able to find very cheap flights, without costs, without commissions and with the possibility of configuring alerts for price drops, as well as a series of filters, with rate calendars and storage of recent searches.

-“I am looking for a bargain” (Android and iOS): With this application you will find flights, organized travel offers, hotels and vacations. It has many “flash” offers for flights, trips and even weekend getaways. The offers in this app are for a limited time, so they will only be available for 5-10 days.

-“Booking” (Android and iOS): Booking.com is one of the leading travel, hotel and flight websites. In it, you will also find last minute travel offers. The Booking app is one of the most complete and allows you to book hotels or trips in more than 41,000 destinations around the world. You can synchronize your searches and your profile between the mobile app and the browser.

-“Kayaking” (Android and iOS): Although it was born as a flight search engine, now it also allows you to search for hotels and rental cars. It has some functionalities such as the tracker, which shows us where the flight is, as well as basic information about the airlines and airports, a travel manager and an exploration tool to see the flights on the map and price maps with the flights between cities.

-“Chollometer” (Android and iOS): In this case, we will find much more than trips, since they organize the bargains by categories. However, one of the main ones is travel, here it is possible to find organized trips to the whole world. In this case, they are also limited-time offers, so you have to be careful, luckily, we can configure alerts and the app sends us a notification every day with the best offers of the day.

