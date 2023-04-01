The best apps to enjoy spring

- Advertisement -

The best apps to live with spring they are really useful if you like to play sports, if you are allergic or if you enjoy admiring the stars. These tools are perfect for controlling the amount of pollen in the environment. In addition, the best apps for exercising are ideal for returning to the gym and not giving up a few days after returning to the routine.

Apps to know the amount of pollen in a certain place are excellent to cope with typical spring allergies.

With the change of season, the desire to take walks also returns, which you can monitor through the best apps to take care of your health. That said, in this selection you will find the mobile applications that will help you live an unforgettable spring experience.

–RunKeeper: It is used to keep track of all the sports activities you do. The good thing about RunKeeper is that it keeps you informed about your pace, the distance you cover, the time it takes you, etc. The app also gives you training instructions and voice feedback about your progress.

– HIIT Interval Training: This app helps burn body fat much faster by allowing you to control your high-intensity interval training. This way of exercising is much more effective than traditional cardiovascular training. Of course, remember that the best way to lose fat also involves eating a low-calorie diet.

– Pollen levels: as its name indicates, its main function is to provide data about the amount of pollen in the environment. Pollen Levels is a fairly complete app because it has information about more than 50 types of pollen. You can use this application to find out the pollen levels in a wide variety of places throughout Spain.

– Pollen Control: in addition to controlling pollen levels in the environment, it also monitors your health status. The app tells you if you have allergy symptoms and makes a report that you then send to your doctor.

–Sky Map: is an application developed by Google that is used to find out where a star or constellation is at any given time. The best thing about this app is its intuitive menu and the display modes it offers: infrared, home astronomy and microwave.

–SkyView Free– Just like Sky Map, SkyView is a great tool to find out where constellations are located and even galaxies and satellites. It has a very striking design and offers augmented reality mode, thanks to which it is possible to detect objects in the sky.