The best apps to do paperwork with the Administration

The Administration puts different apps at the service of the Spanish citizen that they can install on their mobile device and that make it easier to carry certain documents or carry out various procedures. No displacements, no queues, no waiting.

The electronic identification of the citizen can be done through the DNIe, the [email protected] PIN or codes sent to your smartphone via SMS

From checking the balance of points on the driving license to presenting the Income Tax return or applying for scholarships and grants, the digitization of the Administration is advancing little by little and there are already some app accounts that can be very convenient to carry with you, installed in a an object that has already become everyday, which means as much as being able to carry an Administration window in your pocket. These are the best apps you can use:

-Administration access with DNIe: Available only for mobiles with the Android operating system, it is an access point with the electronic ID to different specialized thematic sections, some of which even have their own specific and independent app. Among others, are the Social Security (work history, current situation report, affiliation document…), Cadastre (list of real estate, data or certificate of the property…), SEPE (current benefit certificate, IRPF, pending amounts to receive…), INE (registration, electoral census…), General Directorate of Traffic (permits, card points, pending fines…), My Citizen Folder (legal data, proof of absence of criminal offences, university and non-university degrees… ), Tax Agency (tax data, communications with the AEAT, declarations submitted…), Ministry of Justice (birth certificates, marriage certificates…), Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, (MECES certificates, university and non-university degrees…) , Ministry of Health (COVID certificate, download notifications…). This is the only app that is not available in the iOS ecosystem, only for Android.

-My Citizen Folder: It can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. My Citizen Folder allows you to interact with the administration and find out about all pending notifications and files, a traffic report and the points remaining on the card, the user’s qualifications, etc.

[email protected] PIN: Basic application to be able to identify yourself electronically before the Administration, especially if you do not use a digital certificate or electronic DNI. It is based on the use of a code that users can personalize and that is sent to their mobile phone either through the app itself or through an SMS message. These keys are valid for only 10 minutes.

-my DGT: It can be accessed by means of a digital certificate, the aforementioned [email protected] PIN or through a code that is sent by SMS to the user’s mobile. It allows you to check the points available on the driver’s license, pending fines, vehicle ownership transfers… It also contains a digital version of the driver’s license that is valid as identification to drive motor vehicles in Spain.

-Tax agency: With a digital identity management that is based on the AEAT reference number system, the user can access their tax data, personal income tax returns from previous years, in addition to allowing the filing of the return and the consultation of the status of processing of it.

-Help Lines: It offers access to constantly updated information on subsidies, grants, prizes…

-Public Employment: Information on calls for public employment of the public administration of the State. Searches can be made by convening body, access route, deadlines, place and requirements to register in the selection process…