The best apps to customize the home screen of your mobile

Applications are executed on the mobile home screen, Internet searches are carried out, widgets are added, web pages can be added and much more. It is a space that must necessarily be adapted to the demands and needs of each user, for this reason, there are numerous apps to personalize said screen.

In order not to have a generic and annoying home screen, there are several apps that modify the appearance and what the panel will expose.

Fortunately, Android has apps to customize the home screen as the person wishes. Google Play has an immense number of apps that do an outstanding job. Here we will take a look at the best ones so that the panel layout meets what is required.

–Tapest Wallpapers: Finding a wallpaper that escapes from the monotonous is not an easy task. With this in mind, Tapet has been created, an application that has the ability to automatically generate new wallpaper patterns that are totally original and unique in their style.

– Sesame Search & Shortcuts: It is used to produce shortcuts on the screen and search for any file and information on the mobile. The app is very intuitive and the interface puts the most important tools at hand. Something relevant is that it allows you to customize the shortcuts.

–Doodle: is made to generate wallpapers with striking and fun animations. In addition, it has many live wallpapers that can change its appearance, transform the colors, designs, the shape of the icons, etc.

– KWGT Kustom Widget Maker: a very useful application that fulfills the function of originating new widgets for the home screen. Also, the program has its own editor to modify the dimensions of the widget, choose the style and much more.

–Stuff: is a minimalist widget that is made for making a to-do list. Obligations can be organized according to their category, date of completion, importance, etc. It is very useful because the most important things of the day or week will always be in view on the home screen, it will be impossible to forget them.