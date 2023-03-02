The best apps to control your period

- Advertisement -

The period tracker apps They work like a virtual diary to record biological changes before and after menstruation arrives. Although the menstrual and ovulation predictions are not 100% accurate, they offer a useful estimate so you know when it might happen, they are good apps to take care of your health and physique.

There are many good tracking apps that are easy to use, have intuitive and productive features.

In addition to exposing period data, period tracker apps are effective for recording information about when you had intercourse, your fertile window, archiving medications you take, etc. Next, we will tell you which are the best applications of this type so that you have good support on your mobile.

–Spot On from Planned Parenthood: Take a playful approach to managing your data and follow the period in as detailed a way as possible. It has a calendar to see the patterns of the cycle, reminders that can be added to the calendar and the clock, etc. The same app will be in charge of notifying you when the menstruation could arrive.

– Euki: It is the ideal app to pair with a virtual diary so that the information stored is as complete as possible. There you will record data about your sexual health, tests, doctor appointments and more. It should be noted that the platform is minimalist and secure, it will allow you to create a four-digit PIN so that only you can access the system.

–Clue: does a basic monitoring of menstruation and its symptoms. Its unique quality is that it has an internal library on transgender and non-binary articles, something that is essential for you to better understand your body. If you purchase the premium version, you will receive menstrual cycle analysis by email.

– Period Tracker by Simple Design: It has an interface that is easy to use and the information can be synchronized in the cloud. You’ll also see data from past cycles, future predictions, and the average length of your period. There is a menu dedicated to some graphs that are used to control your weight during the fertility and ovulation windows in a year.

– Flo: It has tips, articles, and community discussions tailored to your goals. With Flo you will control your menstrual cycle, you will follow the symptoms and you will set the reminders. Likewise, it is in the ability to identify the days of ovulation and when it is most likely to conceive.

–Stardust: a robust app that will base its data on your personal information such as date of birth, birth control method, cycle length and intentions to use it. It also offers information about the horoscope and the current phase of the moon. Of note, it can track hormone levels.