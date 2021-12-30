The best apps to congratulate the New Year 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After having already sent all the Christmas greetings, it is now time to close one year to start another. New Year’s is an ideal time to congratulate those we love the most and wish you a year of happiness, and great moments. Many prefer to congratulate with a call, but unfortunately this is often a day when the phone lines go down and it can be a bit tricky.

The apps to congratulate the New Year have libraries of images and GIFs with congratulatory messages and good wishes to congratulate your friends and family on the coming year.

Luckily, we have the technology that will help us to congratulate those close to us, either with the best messages on WhatsApp or with one of the apps to congratulate the New Year that allow us to send congratulations and even videos. This year, we are going to recommend the following:

– “Happy NewYear 2022 GIF” (Android): In this app we will have a huge library of greeting cards that we can send to wish a happy year 2022. It has many different designs, very colorful and also animated cards, with countdowns or fireworks.

– “Happy New Year 2022” (iOS and Android): This application contains a wide collection of more than 1000 images to congratulate the New Year in six different languages. We can choose between static images, stickers, GIFs and images created with funny quotes and phrases with which to congratulate our family and loved ones on the year.

– «Greeting Cards & Wishes» (Android): In this application you will find a library of greeting cards with which you can congratulate everyone. It has cards to congratulate the New Year, but also for other festivities such as Father’s and Mother’s Day, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and many more.

– «New Year Photo Frames 2022» (Android and iOS): This application offers a series of photo frames with which to create our personalized New Year greetings. On this occasion, we can select any image from our photo gallery and turn it into a greeting. We can add our own text, choose the color, size and inclination of the frames, as well as share with WhatsApp contacts or on social networks.

– «New Year’s Countdown 2022» (Android): With this application we will have a countdown to the New Year. We can share this account with our friends and family so we can celebrate the new year together.

