The best apps to congratulate Christmas

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The application stores have many apps to congratulate Christmas with which we can show our friends and loved ones that we remember them on these special dates.

Applications to send personalized cards or funny videos in which we become elves or Santa Claus, with which to show our loved ones that we remember them.

For all those who want to enjoy one of these Christmas applications, below we have compiled some of the best with which to turn our smartphone into a Christmas card:

– «Christmas Photo Frames» (Android): An app to congratulate Christmas with which we can turn any of the images on our terminal into a greeting card. The app has a wide library of Christmas frames, but it also offers Christmas-themed images that we can use to congratulate the holidays. In addition, we can easily customize the frames and create different effects.

– «PNP – Portable North Pole» (iOS and Android): A very complete app to congratulate Christmas, since it allows us to create videos to congratulate the little ones on Christmas, making Santa Claus himself make a video for them. In this case, we can also make video calls with Santa Claus so that he reminds the little ones that he is already on his way.

– «Elf Yourself» (Android and iOS): With “Elf Yourself” we can become a Santa Claus elf and congratulate our friends and loved ones in a different way. With it, it is possible to become an elf or even Santa Claus, choose one of the different dances, select a scene from 10 different ones and record a video. The character we choose will have our face and with it we can congratulate our loved ones on Christmas.

– «100+ Christmas greetings» (Android): For those who want something simpler, this app to congratulate Christmas has one of the most complete libraries of Christmas cards. We can choose between cards created with Christmas images or illustrations and messages with which to congratulate the holidays. The cards can be sent by Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Messenger or email. The biggest downside is that the messages are in English.

– «Create Christmas cards» (Android): A very simple to use app that allows us to choose from one of the thousands of Christmas card designs, write our personalized message and send it, either through social networks or by email. It is ideal for adults and children, it has designs for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year and even Three Kings Day.

.