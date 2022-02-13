The best apps to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Valentine’s Day is already here. February 14 is a day for love, romanticism and the couple. However, many times we run out of ideas about what plans to make or what we can give as a gift.

With these applications for Valentine’s Day you can surprise your partner with videos or personalized cards.

To help all those people who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the best possible way and don’t want to run out of ideas, we have compiled some of the best applications for Valentine’s Day.

-«Happy Valentine’s Day» (Android and iOS): With this application we can surprise our couples with beautiful phrases and special images for Valentine’s Day. We can send congratulations through the main social networks and communication applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. We can add images and customize them with text to include different messages.

-“Love Calculator” (Android): A fun love calculator with which we can put our partner to the test, and find out if they are the ideal one for us or not. We only have to enter our name and that of our partner so that its “complex” love algorithm tells us if it is the right person or not.

-“Valentine Day Video Maker with music” (Android): With this application we can surprise our partner with a music video for Valentine’s Day. We will be able to choose our best couple photos and configure a slide style, finally, we choose the music that we prefer and we already have our romantic video.

-“Valentine’s Day Party Game” (Android): “Valentine’s Day Party Game” is a fun and creative game based on Valentine’s Day. With this game you will have to prepare a perfect Valentine’s Day for your partner; from creating an invitation card, decorating a room or choosing the best music for a romantic evening.

-“Tinder” (Android and iOS): We close our list of Valentine’s apps with a dating app, since you can also enjoy Valentine’s Day without having a partner. In this sense, Tinder is one of the most used dating applications, so you can find many people in your area to share a day or a romantic evening.

