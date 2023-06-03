The best apps to calm and sleep children

- Advertisement -

It is not always easy for the little ones in the house to entertain themselves, calm down or fall asleep. However, fortunately even in that, technology has evolved enough to offer help in the form of an app.

White noise is a constant, uniform sound that contains a balanced mix of all frequencies audible to the human ear.

The following apps offer the possibility of, on the one hand, playing certain relaxing sounds that help establish an optimal environment for them to fall asleep. On the other hand, they record sleep patterns that allow knowing the appropriate rhythms for naps and night rest.

what is white noise

Many of them use White noise. White noise is a type of sound that contains a balanced mix of all frequencies audible to the human ear. It is characterized by being a constant and uniform sound, without significant variations in tone or volume. Its name comes from the analogy with white light, which contains a combination of all colors in the visible spectrum.

White noise is often used to block out or mask other unwanted sounds, creating a uniform sound environment. In the context of sleep and relaxation, white noise has been shown to have beneficial effects.

Helps reduce stress, promotes sleep and can calm babies, since it resembles the sounds they heard in the maternal womb. For both children and adults, white noise can help to fall asleep, although there are other alternatives, such as the so-called “brown noise”, in which more serious frequencies predominate.

The best apps to calm and sleep babies

All these apps are free and can help calm babies and help them fall asleep.

-Napper: It offers a personalized sleep schedule for babies, taking the worry out of putting baby to bed at the right time. Automatically adjusts daily naps to baby’s natural sleep rhythm, making nap time and bedtime easier. Provides baby sleep sounds, including white noise and custom lullabies.

These sounds help baby sleep better, and new sounds are added regularly, such as soothing rain, forest sounds, and womb sounds. Napper provides comprehensive trends and statistics to give a complete overview of baby’s weekly patterns and routines.

-Baby Naps: This app offers a personalized sleep schedule that adapts to the baby, as well as a sleep tracker to keep track of the time the baby sleeps daily.

It allows you to share your sleep schedule with other people for free. It also provides information and practical tools to understand your baby’s sleep as she grows, offering month-by-month insights.

-Baby Sleep: Helps put baby to sleep using low-frequency monotonous sounds that have been proven effective over generations.

These sounds include washing machine, shower, hair dryer, fans, and the like, which are more effective as lullabies than tones, music, or singing. The reason for this is that they mimic the sounds that the baby heard in the womb, such as blood flowing through the veins.

The app allows you to play these sounds by placing the phone within audible distance from the baby, selecting a sound, setting a timer, and playing it.

-Sleep Baby: This app offers a wide selection of white noise and soothing lullabies. It includes a simple timer that saves battery life and also has calming sounds recorded by the parents themselves.

It does not require an Internet connection, which allows you to use it anywhere. It also includes a variety of sounds such as rain, forest, ocean, wind, river, night, fire, heart, car, train, plane, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, clock, fan , radio, hair dryer and shower. It also has four lullabies.

Content platforms for children

A good option to consider is to download the YouTube children’s platform. YouTube Kids allows you to lock the device so that parents have peace of mind while the child uses the phone as a television.

Only content suitable for children is shown and it is designed so that children begin to interact with the platform, with larger buttons, for example. It can be downloaded on iOS, but we will only find the English version.

An alternative to YouTube Kids is PlayKids, although it has less material. It is designed to be a great box of entertainment: there are games, videos, songs, as well as an introduction to other languages. Its great advantage is that it can also be used without the Internet.