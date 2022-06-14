The best apps to buy and sell shares from your mobile

Currently, mobile phone applications have made it considerably easier to access banking operations, invest… and perform all kinds of complicated financial tasks easily from anywhere.

The apps allow you to track stock prices and receive alerts.

For example, now you can follow the values ​​of the stock market from the comfort of your mobile thanks to the stock trading apps, which offer information to be able to assess which are the most profitable investments and businesses in 2022 or to know when is the right time to invest in cryptocurrencies. For anyone trying to make money with their money, this type of app will be a luxury ally.

In this article we are going to look at some of the best free stock trading apps, perfect for tracking the ups and downs of the market. They make it possible to stay up-to-date with specific stocks in order to monitor them thoroughly before investing in them. Carrying out any type of tracking will be a reality with these apps.

– Investing: is the Investing.com web app, which is no small thing, as it has access to stocks from around the world. You will have live quotes and charts for more than 100,000 different stocks in more than 70 global exchanges. Likewise, it has information on bonds, raw materials, currencies, interest rates, futures, options, etc.

– Yahoo Finance: When it comes to stock trading apps, it is one of the most used today. It exposes stock market information in real time and can run a monitoring of the user’s personal portfolios. It even provides information on more than 100 different cryptocurrencies, so it is also perfect for trading.

– Stocktwits: its goal revolves around offering a social platform to chat with other investors on each specific stock page. It has a list of automatically selected actions, although they can also be attached by hand. It has outstanding news from the sector and a section dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

– Real Time Stock Tracker: The main strength of the application is that it details the information of the actions in real time. Stock market tracking is done live to provide up-to-the-minute prices and statistics, without any delay. In addition, it has a stock scanner that is used to enter prices and find the exact stock you require.

– My Stocks Portfolio & Widget: An intuitive and useful stock app, it exposes details of the stock market of the most important countries in the world live. Likewise, it can monitor multiple changes in prices and calculate the profits that the user has obtained in a given period of time.