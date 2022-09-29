The best apps that alert about earthquakes

- Advertisement -

Being aware of any natural disaster is something that never hurts, and thanks to your mobile phone you can keep up to date with all the information available on . It will be a perfect ally both to know any situation that occurs and to be warned against a possible disaster.

Technology is constantly creating platforms that make it easier to prepare for a possible earthquake.

From your device, you can consult tools such as Google Maps, which offers information on natural disasters. In addition, Android phones already have the ability to detect earthquakes and even from Mountain View they are working on Artificial Intelligence to predict them. But that’s not all, there are also applications that serve to about possible earthquakes.

So if you live in an earthquake zone, don’t skip this article. These are the best apps that are able to alert about earthquakes that could take place at a certain time. In this way, you will take each of the necessary forecasts.

- Advertisement -

– LastQuake: It has a very detailed map showing the geological faults that are constantly active. A key point is that it publishes information in real time about tsunamis and earthquakes that are occurring anywhere in the world.

– Earthquake Alert!: a very easy to use interface with all the relevant detailed information. You will easily see the intensity of the earthquake, location, time and depth within the earth. In the “Statistics” section there are various data about the earthquakes that have occurred in a given period of time.

- Advertisement -

– Android Earthquake Detection: it is capable of detecting earthquakes that occur near your area to inform you immediately so that you save seconds that could be vital to get to safety. The alerts do not have to be configured, since it is a natural disaster, the notification will arrive automatically. The app is free.

– Earthquake: American Red Cross: has the ability to send live detailed information to prepare for a possible earthquake. It has questionnaires and specific and educational information. Something important is that it explains how you can properly protect yourself and help others in a high-risk situation.

- Advertisement -

– Quake Feed: It has a very well designed interface where the tectonic plates and the main faults of the earth are listed. It also makes a large number of classification and information functions available to the user. Just by clicking on an earthquake, the platform will lead you to all the details and the exact location on the map.