The best apps for writers they can become essential tools for professionals who seek to optimize their creative process by relying on the benefits of technology.

Some apps for writers help you focus while writing while offering style suggestions.

Many of the best apps for writers are also productivity-boosting software. It doesn’t matter if you’re starting out as a freelancer -take a look at these apps for freelance writers- or if you’re already a professional writer. You will see that the platforms included in the following selection will help you organize your time, correct grammatical errors and even overcome creative block, among other advantages.

–Novely: Available for Android and iOS devices, Novely is an app whose motto is Read, Write and Share. It is because this software integrates social features to interact with other writers who are members of the community. Plus, one of the big draws to Novely is its weekly writing challenges and suggestions for inspirational topics.

–Edit Out Loud: Upload your texts to this mobile app to listen to them while doing other activities. You can also share novels or books you’ve written as audiobooks so other beta writers can listen to them and help you with corrections.

– Hemingway app: It stands out for its function to highlight very long or complex sentences in your texts, as well as grammatical errors and other common faults. You simply have to rearrange those phrases and sentences that the Hemingway app highlights in red or yellow.

– Werdsmith: It is a software available only for Apple devices. The app promises to turn any of your Manzanita company gadgets into a portable writing studio. Today, the Werdsmith community has hundreds of thousands of users with whom you can share your writing and inspire each other.

– Ulysses: It is available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Ulysses is an app famous for its file export options and format conversion features. Thanks to this tool, you will not only be able to freely choose whether to edit your writings in PDF, Word or other formats for eBooks. It even allows you to export to HTML and post to WordPress and Medium directly.

-Freedom: it is designed to help you ignore the distractions that certain applications or web pages can cause during your creative process. Freedom is available to install on Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.