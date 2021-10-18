The best apps for whiskey lovers

Whiskey, along with beer, is one of the alcoholic beverages most appreciated by lovers of good liquor. This drink, with centuries of history, is part of our culture and we have seen it appear in great novels, on film and television, and even in some great works of art. Lovers of good whiskey are in luck, since the application stores have some apps to differentiate a good whiskey and much more.

The whiskey apps have large databases, with which we can receive recommendations and advice on which whiskey to buy next.

– «Whiskey App» (Android and iOS): A very complete app that offers a list with the best whiskey bottles and the brands best rated by the experts, with price lists and purchase links, access to advice on buying and tasting, as well as a section to create our own lists of whiskeys, with ratings and tasting notes.

– «Whiskey Suggest» (Android and iOS): “Whiskey Suggest” has detailed information, both tasting and quality, of more than 75,000 whiskeys from around the world. The app has a tool to scan barcodes with which, when scanning the code of a whiskey, it will show us all the tasting details of the same, so that we know if we can like it or not. It also allows you to search for whiskeys by flavor or by similarity with others. At the same time, we can create our own library with our collection, share it with others, review our whikies and find new wines and add them to a wish list.

– “Distiller” (Android and iOS): This app is the «Google of Whiskey», as it has a wide variety of tools related to whiky. First of all, we can introduce into our collection all the whiskeys that we have or that we have enjoyed, based on this information, the app will offer suggestions about wines that we might like. We can also browse reviews from other users, share our own reviews and get very detailed information about any whiskey on the market.

– «Whiskey Journal» (Android and iOS): In short, it is a social network for whiskey lovers, since it connects with Facebook to see what whiskey our friends are drinking. In addition, it has a database of 4,000 different brands and whiskeys, with filters to find whiskey by country of origin, type, year or brand. It also allows you to create a personal journal and a collection of our spirits, create a wish list, share reviews, add tasting notes and learn new things about whiskey.

– «Whizzkey Whiskey Scanner» (Android and iOS): Allows you to scan whiskey bottle labels to obtain relevant information about the liquor. We can save our favorite bottles, create reviews and share them on social networks, add tasting notes and also find tutorials and detailed information about the world of whiskey, to learn more about our favorite drink.

