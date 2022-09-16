The best apps for vegans and those who want to eat less meat

- Advertisement -

One of the most recent trends are the applications that are focused on the field of well-being of the organism. There are many options right now, such as apps that improve vitamin intake, various apps that help you sleep better, and others that will teach you how to do CrossFit like a pro. Now, following this same topic, we will review the apps that help eat healthy And with less meat.

Without the need to become completely vegetarian you can eat healthier and help the environment.

There are several reasons to cut down on meat consumption, including reducing the risk of some diseases. So, if you want to have a healthier lifestyle, these healthy eating apps will become your main allies.

– Less Meat: an app whose goal is to motivate you to eat less meat every day. Daily meals are recorded in the app so you know when you ate meat and when you didn’t. In addition, it also calculates how you have benefited the environment with your new diet.

– Meatless: keeps track of the amount of meat eaten in the week. A big plus point is how well designed the interface is, the most important functions are at hand and the statistics are displayed in the main section so that they are always visible.

– EatMorePlants: has a huge list of recipes that revolve around vegetables. Thanks to this, meals will be more tasty, nutritious and healthy. If you want to find a specific menu, the search filter does its job perfectly. The meals are divided into various sections such as soups, stews, sauces, etc.

– Quit Meat: its target audience is who have put meat aside. The interface is beautiful and useful because it shows the data of the consumption of meat, dairy and information about the animals that you are saving when you stop eating meat.

– Forks Meal Planner: the app works as a meal planner for the week. It has the ability to customize the menu based on the diet you are doing, your personal goals, portions and restrictions. It also has a shopping list for you to make dishes that benefit your health.