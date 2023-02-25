The best apps for the Apple Pencil

- Advertisement -

He Apple Pencil it has the ability to take the iPad to another level, transforming it into a device that goes beyond consuming content. It makes the tablet perfect for writing, iPad drawing, painting, PDF editing, and even supports complex architecture and graphic design platforms, so it’s a truly productive accessory.

Apps for the Apple Pencil have the ability to enhance the features of the pencil to make it even more useful.

Performing any activity on the iPad with the support of an Apple Pencil is something intuitive, precise and simple. That improves if you combine it with applications that make the most of its potential. Therefore, here we will tell you which are the best apps so that you can get the most out of this incredible pencil.

– Notability: A multi-purpose note-taking app, it’s ideal for students. When you open a note, you’ll easily switch between Apple Pencil and the keyboard. It also has the ability to record background audio, change the paper format and unlimited typing because it has infinite scrolling.

– AstroPadStandard: it can run on iPad and Mac at the same time. It allows the iPad to duplicate any app on the Mac quickly. With the help of the pencil you will move through the system and you will take full advantage of the Mac programs that are compatible with the Apple Pencil.

–Good Notes 5: It offers seamless vertical scrolling that makes it much easier to take notes and organize them. It also makes it possible to organize what you do by means of folders, labels and reminders, so it could work as a virtual agenda.

– Pixelmator: an intuitive, minimalist and easy to use image editor. It allows you to create a blank canvas, add and organize photos, append text, and more. With the pencil you will be able to precisely select each part of the image that you want to optimize or erase, this is made easier because Pixelmator has many brushes.

– Adobe Photoshop: this app has been specially redesigned for the iPad to exploit its functions. From within the app you will generate full layered PSDs and use the same features as the desktop version which is amazing. The layer stack and toolbar will also be available.

– Sketch Line: it will adapt to whatever you want, be it a base app for doodling or a complex system for producing professional drawings. It features unlimited layers, transform tools, auto ruler, grids, approach based on canvas type, etc.