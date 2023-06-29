The best apps for summer [2023]

- Advertisement -

The mobile apps for summer They are essential accessories to get the most out of your summer vacation or your leisure time if you stay in the big city.

Here are some of the best tools that can help you have an unforgettable vacation.

Since, most likely, the mobile phone will go with you to the very shore of the sea, it does not hurt to have a few applications that can make your life easier this summer. Some are also useful if you travel the rest of the year, so the following mobile apps for the summer will be very useful when planning your trip.

Through these applications you will be able to get cheap plane tickets, accommodation, find free Wi-Fi points on the beach and in the city, means of transport and much more.

- Advertisement -

The best mobile apps for summer

–Home Exchange: Exchange your house or apartment with another person to get a free inn in more than 150 countries. The app has a web version and another for iOS and Android.

– Last minute: is a Spanish website that has a mobile app whose platform you can use to search for hotels, flights, cruises and transportation in different cities. As its name indicates, with this tool you can buy last-minute tickets at a good price.

- Advertisement -

– Worldpackers: It is an excellent option for backpackers. With this app you can get accommodation in exchange for completing tasks for your host.

– Civitatis: Search and book excursions anywhere in the world with Spanish-speaking guides. The service has a website and apps for Android and Apple devices.

- Advertisement -

–Ticketmaster: Enjoy different types of events and shows in the place where you plan to vacation with this tool designed to find tickets at a good price, both in Spain and in other countries.

–BlaBlaCar: is one of the most popular apps in Spain to get cheap transportation. On this platform you can agree with people who are going to the same place as you so that you can travel with them in their cars at a more affordable price.

– Maps.me: great alternative to Google Maps, especially since this app allows you to access maps from all over the world without having to be connected to the Internet.

–PackPoint: the application that helps you organize your luggage. The tool gives you recommendations about what to take taking into account the place where you will be traveling and the weather forecast.

– Wi-Fi Finder: Get free Wi-Fi hotspots in any city in the world. Definitely, an ideal complement for when you are in places where you cannot communicate in any other way.

– iMar: essential to go to the beach in Spain. This application is used to consult data such as water temperature, atmospheric pressure, waves, wind direction and speed, etc.

Other recommended apps for summer

-Mosquitoes, not on my vacation. In addition to the assortment of creams, repellents and bracelets to avoid their annoying bites, we can count on the mobile as an ally against mosquitoes. Some applications emit ultrasound that keep them away from us. They are Anti Mosquito and Mosqui-STOP, both for iOS. Although they sound promising, it doesn’t hurt to have an electric mosquito repellent while developers refine these applications.

-Control sun exposure. UVA rays, the lack of awareness about them, and the burns and medical problems that come with a day in the sun are serious. The AEMET and UV Lens applications show if the incidence of UVA rays is greater than 6, when we should protect ourselves in the shade. They are available for both Android and iOS.

-The definitive guide to beach bars. That is what Chiringuía is, a very useful application for when you want to have an aperitif without leaving the sand. Thanks to GPS, you can find out how far you are from the nearest beach bar and what it offers, as well as quickly see if it has any other service, such as parking. It’s on iOS and Android, free of charge.

-I prefer the countryside, thank you. So, Ruralgia will help choose a destination for those who rest better among forests than umbrellas. Compare information and prices of campsites, rural houses, hotels and hostels, not only in Spain, but also in Portugal, a nearby country that has corners to discover. It can be found free of charge on Android and iOS.

-Vacation vehicle. Whether it’s the beach or the mountains, it doesn’t hurt to have your own car to enjoy the freedom of not having to depend on public transport schedules in summer. Renting a car can be an odyssey in a vacation destination, so it is always a good idea to do it in advance. Applications such as Llollo, Car&Go, or Bluemove facilitate the process, and with the Mytripcar comparator you can compare prices or conditions. In addition, it shows the hidden expenses, such as the payment of the insurance or the deposit, avoiding scares when paying. It only works in Spain, and at the moment it does not have an application, so you have to open the browser. If what we want is a taxi, the MyTaxi app works in 40 cities around the world on iOS and Android. It does not hurt to carry it with you, just in case.

-English for September? No problem. Today there are many applications that can solve the lack of knowledge of almost any language. Going through Google Translate, which with its camera allows you to instantly translate what appears in a photograph, to Point It, which offers an endless list of drawings -more than 1,300- to ask for things through signs. A universal fail-safe language. It costs 2.30 euros and is ready for download on iOS and Android.

-Say “no” to nomophobia. The addiction to smartphones suffered by about 5% of the Spanish population between the ages of 15 and 65 can be overcome this summer with the appropriate applications against nomophobia.

Offtime blocks calls and notifications, and limits access to other apps for a while, notifying your contacts with predetermined messages that you’re okay -in the event someone contacts you-. It is available on Android and iOS. Ipanema mode seeks that the user only remembers the remaining hours of sun that he has to live away from the phone. It also blocks calls and applications -even another one, Facebook!- and is available on iOS and Android