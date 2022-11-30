The best apps for runners

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are many applications for exercising, and several of them are made for those people who love to run and walk in the same training session. This type of app stands out for offering detailed statistics and tips that are vital when you have to exercise and help you stay healthy and take better care of yourself.

There are multiple useful applications that are aimed at the marathon world, they have valuable information for users.

The following apps will appeal to runners as they focus on the run-walk-run circuit, a training method accessible to many athletes:

–Jeff Galloway Running Coach: based entirely on the run-walk-run style for distances starting at 5K. The app is used to combine intervals of physical activity with rest and is very easy to customize. It will adapt completely to the needs of the person. The training plans are divided into 5K and 10K.

–FITimer: It has a variety of stopwatches that will allow you to time your running and walking intervals. It has audible beeps that indicate when to start jogging and walking. It also shows weather information and the number of steps the person has taken.

– RunIntervals: another clock that will measure the time of each training routine. Best of all, it can be used with other apps to make it even more useful, such as the Nike Run Club app. The application is easy to read and use, the most relevant data is displayed on the mobile screen at all times.

– 5K Run: a program that records the user’s run, sets up a gradual exercise plan and indicates the precise moment in which to take a break. It has voice instructions that mention the moment in which each thing must be done. Something useful because it will not be necessary to consult the mobile screen at all times.

– RUN Interval: It is compatible with the Apple Watch, which is perfect for checking run and walk times because the information will always be visible on the watch. It has several training modes and specific performance objectives that adapt to what the user requires.