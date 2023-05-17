The best apps for moving

- Advertisement -

When the time comes to make a move, it is essential to have a good assortment of boxes. It is also advisable to have a few friends willing to bend the back and a very large vehicle, preferably a van.

With a detailed inventory of the objects and belongings to be moved, loss will be avoided and the move will be more efficient and less irritating.

But leaving all this “analog” help aside, technology has allowed the development of different applications that are invaluable help in all kinds of situations. Also when the time comes to move furniture and various items to a new home or a new office.

Some Free apps available on both iOS and Android to help in these tasks, making the move more efficient and less irritating, are the following:

- Advertisement -

Best applications to change houses and make a move

-Movers: This application by contacting the user with different moving and transportation services. It allows you to reserve the service in advance as well as monitor in real time from the application itself the route of the vehicle where the objects travel from one destination to another.

-Moving Boxes: Excellent organizer of the boxes in which objects and belongings are stored in a move. It allows to organize the boxes according to the destination application in addition to creating PDF documents. These can be shared, for example, with removal companies.

It also has an interesting function for sharing the management of the move with other users who are going to help with it. In its tablet version, it has a very practical overview that offers an overview of moving management.

- Advertisement -

-Porter: This application allows you to request moving services and transportation of objects, being able to choose different prices depending on what is going to be moved. You can search by day and time as well as payment method. It also offers the possibility of managing a history of all shipments that have been made through this platform.

- Advertisement -

-Sortly: It allows you to create a detailed inventory of all the belongings that are going to be moved from one place to another. Belongings can be categorized into different folders, adding both photos and notes. It is even capable of generating QR codes to include on a label on boxes or packaging. Of course it has a powerful search engine to be able to locate any object as quickly as possible.

-Taskrabbit: Although this application is not strictly oriented towards removals, the services it offers can be of great help in these cases. Taskrabbit connects people who need someone to do some domestic chore with whom they are trained and/or willing to do so. This includes from packing and unpacking to moving the boxes to a van or from it to the new address.

Of course, also tasks such as disassembling and assembling furniture or removing and installing lamps. Even the cleaning of both the previous and the next address. It is enough to search for the task that is required and in what area and time to, hopefully, find someone willing to do it for a convenient price.

Other apps that will also help you when you move home

-Trello. This application is essential to organize tasks and manage activities. Users can manage their projects through tools that allow them to create boards, attach Google Drive files, upload photos and videos, add to-dos as an alert, and more. It is, therefore, essential to carry out a move. Trello is available for Android and iOS.

-Sortly: Inventory Simplified. This application is a digital inventory and can be very effective for businesses that need to move from one location to another. The platform allows to generate analyze QR codes and barcodes. Users can keep up to date with the items and products stored in their warehouse and find those that should have priority, for example, in a move. The app is available for iOS and Android.

-AroundMe. Like other Maps applications, this platform shows a map showing all the places near the user. The Internet user can find out if there are banks, shops, entertainment venues, parks, hospitals, etc. around his new home. The user can find the sites by categories. AroundMe is available for Android and iOS.

-Magicplan – 2D/3D plans and AR measurements. This application can be a great solution for those users who have just moved and have to arrange furniture in their new home. By taking pictures, the app is capable of creating house plans and then placing the furniture in order to organize the arrangement of objects from the mobile. It is available for iOS and Android.