The best apps for freelancers [2023]

The all in one app They are productivity-enhancing tools that, with the rise of remote employment, have become essential for the vast majority of freelancers.

Organize your time and optimize your productivity with these virtual Swiss knives.

If you currently earn a living as a freelancer and have a robust client base, you will be interested in learning about the following applications for freelancers. These will not only allow you to manage your workflow optimally, but also to stay in communication with your employers at all times.

The best apps for freelancers

– Asana: With a not-so-steep learning curve, Asana is perhaps the most recommended all-in-one app for managing all kinds of projects. This tool allows you to create multiple sections for each of the tasks you are planning to complete. In addition, in each project you can generate new cards and thus keep a more rigorous follow-up of each one of them.

Another of Asana’s most useful features is the “Assignee” section, which you can use to assign roles to each member of your team. You can also use the aforementioned cards and set deadlines for each task. It is worth mentioning that the free level of Asana is extremely complete, since it even allows you to produce unlimited projects.

–Notion: Notion is often described as a Google Keep-style note-taking app. However, this powerful tool is much more than that, since in addition to notes, Notion is used to design web pages in a matter of moments, it is a great all-in-one productivity package.

One of the great advantages of using Notion is that the app allows you to choose templates that you can apply to fully customize each project. It is worth mentioning that Notion is a tool that has an infinite number of functions. In addition, its free plan also offers the opportunity to create unlimited pages and even integrate your projects with other apps like Slack.

–Monday.com: Contrary to what is thought about this app, Monday.com is not only an excellent tool for large companies, it is also an excellent tool for independent professionals. First of all, it is important to mention that Monday.com is a platform whose operation is very similar to Trello.

On Monday.com you can divide your tasks or projects by boards. In addition, in each of them you have the option to add descriptions and even attachments. You can also customize each section by changing the colors of the text, adding a checklist, and much more.

–Brite: It is one of the newer all-in-one apps on the list. With it you can organize all your projects and tasks according to their degree of importance. You can also add subtasks, organize your to-dos according to their level of complexity, edit the calendar to show your schedules, etc.